ON TO STATE: Queens qualify in 15 different events; Kings 4x200 team makes it

May 10—DUBUQUE — On a rainy Thursday evening, the Clinton River Kings and Queens competed in the IHSAA and IGHSAU Class 4A State Qualifiers up at Dubuque Senior.

The Queens were nothing short of stellar, qualifying in 15 different events.

Kanijah Angel and Quinn Nielsen sprinted their way to an automatic bid in the 100 meter dash as Angel took first with a time of 12.44 seconds while Nielsen took second with a 12.70.

Angel added to her impressive day individual performance with a first place finish in the 200 meter dash as well, running a 26.12.

Along with Nielsen and Angel, Hannah Malli and Sescie Haan got the Queens another automatic bid in the 4x200 meter relay, taking second with a time of 1:47.05. Nielsen, Angel, Malli and freshman Aumree Russell also took second place in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 50.33 seconds. That was their final automatic bid of the night.

However, this was a loaded field on both the girls and boys side of things and the Queens were able to qualify in 11 other events.

In her senior season, Claire Unke was able to put together a solid race in the 400 meter run, qualifying for state with a time of 1:03.06. Carryn Sattler has been a key piece for Clinton all season long as just a sophomore and she ran well in the 800 meter run to qualify with a time of 2:25.74.

Her sister, senior Camryn Sattler, ran a 4:48.66 in the 1500 meter run to easily qualify for the state meet, despite not placing in the top two. Her first race of the day was her best, running a personal best in the 3000 meter run with a time of 10:12.76 which is seeded as the eighth best time in Class 4A.

Balancing both tennis and track, Haan was able to also qualify as an individual in the 400 meter hurdles. Her time of 1:08.38 got her fourth place at the meet but earned her a top 20 seed time.

Carryn Sattler, Unke, Haan and Julia Suessmith continued the great relay success for Clinton, finishing with a 4:13.08 in the 4x400 meter relay.

Freshman Emme Jensen along with Malli, Nielsen and Carryn Sattler ran well in the sprint medley, qualifying with a time of 1:52.41.

Finishing things on the track for the girls, Malli, Haan and Carryn and Camryn Sattler were able to run a really solid time in the distance medley, earning the 11th best seed time with a 4:19.03.

Clinton was also did well in the field events, locking in three spots for the state meet. Starting with sophomore Elle Lonergan, she was able to clear 5-01 once again to earn her spot.

Senior Kendie Huizenga's throw of 35 feet, 0.25 of an inch was just enough to secure her spot at state in the shot put. Joselyn Jensen also was able to sneak in there in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet on the dot.

Finally, the boys were able to qualify in one event. Their 4x200 meter relay team of Tytus Wright, Terry Liggins, Jordan Coleman and Bryant Lee finished with a time of 1:31.77 to claim the 24th and final spot at state.

Clinton will compete next Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Class 4A events will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday.