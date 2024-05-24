State quarterfinals results for NE Kansas baseball and softball

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas was well-represented in the state quarterfinals on the diamond on Thursday.

Below are results for baseball and softball teams, in the Topeka viewing area, which competed in state tournaments on Thursday, May 23. Thursday’s winners will play in the semifinals, and potentially the respective championship games, on Friday.

BASEBALL

6A: Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence

– Topeka High loses to Lawrence Free State, 12-1

5A: Eck Stadium in Wichita

– Shawnee Heights loses to Spring Hill, 5-2

4A: Dean Evans Stadium in Salina

– Rock Creek beats Tonganozie, 5-3. The Mustangs will play Paola at 11 a.m. on Friday, with the potential championship match set for 5:45 p.m.

3A: Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan

-Marysville loses to Trinity Academy, 13-3

– Hayden beats Hesston, 2-0. The Wildcats will play Sabetha/ Hoisington at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, with the potential championship match set for 5:45 p.m.

-Sabetha still playing quarterfinal match at time of this article being published

2-1A: Great Bend

-Mission Valley beats Pratt-Skyline, 9-5. The Vikings will play at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, with the potential championship match set for 5:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

6A: Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence

– Washburn Rural beats Blue Valley West, 2-1. The Junior Blues will play Olathe Northwest at 11 a.m. on Friday, with a potential championship match set for 5 p.m.

5A: Wilkins Stadium in Wichita

– Seaman loses to Maize South, 3-2

4A: Salina

– Wamego wins 2-1 after 17 innings, the Lady Raiders will play Rock Creek/ Eudoro at 1 p.m. on Friday, with a potential championship match set for 5 p.m.

– Result still TBD for Rock Creek at time of this article being published

3A: Envista Softball Complex in Topeka

– Marysville loses to Holcomb, 3-0

– Osage City loses to Trinity Academy, 16-2

– Silver Lake beats Hesston, 10-0. The Eagles will play Holcomb at 11 a.m. on Friday, with a potential championship match set for 5 p.m.

2-1A: Pratt

-McLouth beats Pratt-Skyline, 15-0. The Bulldogs will play Inman at 11 a.m. on Friday, with a potential championship match set for 5 p.m.

-Onaga beats Central Heights HS, 5-2. The Dexter/Cedar Vale at 1 p.m. on Friday, with a potential championship match set for 5 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.