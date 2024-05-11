STATE QUALIFIERS: Camanche and Northeast each qualify 12 events at Class 2A State Qualifiers

May 10—TIPTON — It was a busy day for both the Camanche Storm and the Northeast Rebels on Thursday as both schools qualified 12 different events at the IHSAA and IGHSAU Class 2A State Qualifiers in Tipton.

Beginning with the Storm boys, they were able to tally eight events. Junior standout Tyson Seeser already won the high jump at the Drake Relays and now he looks to try to become a state champion. He comes in seeded number one after clearing 6 feet, seven inches.

Seeser also ran extremely well in the 400 meter dash, qualifying with a 51.41. Ty Stone was also able to qualify in a field event, jumping 20-03.25 in the long jump.

Senior Luke Darsidan's 23.19 in the 200 meter dash was just enough to earn him that final time to qualify as an individual. Another senior, Demarion Honaker, was able to run a 15.68 in the 110 meter hurdles and earn him the 18th best seed time.

In the Relays the Storm qualified in the 4x200 meter relay, running a 1:32.43 from Trey Hartung, Tyson Graves, Josh Wiersema and Luke Darsidan. Graves, Wiersema, Landon Hill and Seeser later got in with a 3:29.15 in the 4x400 meter relay for the 11th best seed time.

Hartung, Honaker, Darsidan and Seeser also qualified in the sprint medley, running a 1:35.22. They come in with the sixth best seed time.

The Camanche girls started with a qualifying performance from Jayden Cravatta in the 100 meter dash, running a 12.59.

Jasalyn Jensen, Celina Hermann, Miley Duritza and Jeorgia Neumann had the lone relay qualifying event for the Storm, running a 1:56.13 in the sprint medley for the 24th and final spot.

Finally for the Storm, Paige Irvine was able to qualify in both the shot put and discus. In shot put she threw 38 feet, five inches and in the discus 110 feet, seven inches.

Northeast was an even split, qualifying six events for both the boys and girls. Starting with the boys. The field events were where they excelled.

Grant Gray comes into the state meet with the one seed in the shot put after a monster throw of 53 feet, 7.25 inches. He is also seeded third in the discus with a throw of 161 feet, 11 inches. His teammate Clayton Meyermann also qualified in the shot put, throwing 48 feet, six inches.

Colby Gray also had a stellar day, clearing six feet, three inches in the high jump to qualify and jumping 20 feet, 4.25 inches in the long jump to qualify.

The Rebels also qualified one relay, the 4x800 meter relay of Parker Messerich, Michael Frame, Clayton Sweely and Kelvin Machande with a time of 8:38.35.

The girls started the day by qualifying in the sprint medley with Kaitlyn Hansen, Alivia Chambers, Teryn Hansen and Jordan Tegeler running a 1:54.86. That same group also qualified in the 4x100 with a time of 52.14 seconds.

Tegeler had a really strong day for the Rebels, qualifying in both the 200 and 400 meter dashes. She ran a 26.34 and a 59.93 respectively.

Chambers ran well in the 100 meter dash coming in with the 22nd seed and a time of 13.17 seconds.

Closing things out, Teryn Hansen was able to run a 2:27.04 in 800 meter dash and qualify for the state meet as a sophomore.

Northeast and Camanche will compete beginning next Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Class 2A and 3A events begin Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Prince of Peace's Powell qualifies in the 400 meter hurdles

BROOKLYN — Prince of Peace junior Hakeal Powell was the lone state qualifier for the Irish on Thursday night at Brooklyn-Guensey-Malcom High School.

His 55.97 time in the 400 meter hurdles earned him the sixth best seed time out at state.

He will compete Friday at 6 p.m. at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Sabers qualify six relays and six individuals

SOLON — The Central DeWitt boys had a nice day at the Class 3A State Qualifiers on Thursday at Solon High School.

Individually the Sabers qualified in 200 meter dash with Alex Brown. Tristan Rheingans was also able to earn his spot in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 400 meter hurdles. Abe Krukow also qualified in the 400 meter hurdles.

Caleb Olson ran extremely well in the 800 meter run with a 1:58.87.

Adalyn Appleby was the lone girl to qualify for Central DeWitt, running a 5:09.88 1500 meter run.

Colton Sullivan, Michael Palmer, Jaeson Gregoire and Brown were able to combine for the 10th seed in the 4x200 meter run, running a 1:30.63.

Rheingans, Nathan Butler, Ben Zimmer and Will Ginter combined for a 3:25.48 and the 4th seed in the 4x400 meter relay.

Kyle Olson, Zimmer, Brady Freeman and Caleb Olson's 8:15.85 in the 4x800 meter relay qualified them for the state meet.

Nic Reemtsma, Butler, Ginter and Caleb Olson also ran well in the distance medley, sitting with the 18th seed and a time of 3:42.60.

In the 4x110 meter hurdles, Krukow, Ayden McManus, Gregoire and Cal Kueter were able to qualify, running a 1:01.87.

Finally, the Sabers qualified with the 7th best seed time in the 800 meter sprint medley relay with Sullivan, Palmer, Brown and Rheingans running a 1:34.17.

The Sabers will compete at the state meet next Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Class 2A and 3A events begin Thursday morning at 9 a.m.