In-state QB recruit commits to South Carolina football team for 2025

South Carolina might have its quarterback of the future.

On Monday afternoon, Westside quarterback Cutter Woods committed to the Gamecocks, becoming the 15th commit in South Carolina’s 2025 recruiting class but the first QB.

Woods had been committed to Wake Forest since April, but was offered by the Gamecocks just over a week ago and recently took a visit with coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

Just six months ago, Beamer and Loggains were in Orangeburg, watching Woods lead Westside to an improbable comeback over South Florence to capture the 4A State Championship.

