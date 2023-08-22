In-state QB, No. 1 recruit in class of 2026 makes commitment

Quarterback recruit Julian Lewis has committed to the USC Trojans. 247Sports ranks Lewis as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has an excellent track record of developing elite quarterback talent, so the Trojans are an easy choice for top quarterback recruits.

Lewis committed to USC over Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oregon, Alabama, and Ohio State.

Lewis is coming off one of the best freshman seasons in Georgia high school football history. The Carrollton quarterback finished his freshman season with 48 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. Lewis is expected to follow it up with a monster sophomore season.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback had his choice from an array of colleges despite being only a sophomore at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. Lewis holds over 30 scholarship offers.

Lewis visited the Georgia Bulldogs in early June, but is planning to play college football out of state.

As a freshman, Lewis had an outstanding game in the 7A state championship game. Lewis threw for 531 passing yards against Mill Creek, but Carrollton lost, 70-35.

Lewis is considered the No. 1 high school quarterback recruit in the class of 2026 because he can make incredible throws like this:

Just like the freshman answers for a Carrollton TD

Mill Creek 14

Trojans 7 in the 1st pic.twitter.com/L6MnzLuwwv — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) December 11, 2022

Julian Lewis announced his commitment to USC via social media:

BREAKING: @247Sports No. 1 2026 prospect in Carrollton (Ga.) High QB Julian Lewis commits to #USC. “Coach Riley being the quarterback coach and OC makes USC different than a lot of programs,” Lewis said. “He’s proven, all he does is turn his quarterbacks into the best players… pic.twitter.com/i58v6xhVzn — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) August 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire