State of the Program: Thibodaux football looks to return to playoffs under new coach

Drey Trosclair was arguably supposed to be coaching a different Class 5A District 7 football team.

In January of 2022, Trosclair accepted the head coaching job at Central Lafourche. However, he resigned less than a week later to take the same position at Plaquemine. After one season with the Green Devils, he left again — this time returning to his hometown as Thibodaux football's head coach. Trosclair inherits a Tigers team coming off of two straight seasons without an LHSAA playoff berth, but he just might be the man for the rebuild.

More Sports: Vote for the Houma- and Thibodaux-area Preseason High School Athletes of the Year

The tradition

Thibodaux hasn't had a winning season since its 7-4 campaign in 2019, but Trosclair has few peers when it comes to rebuilding a Louisiana football team. During his time with Liberty Magnet, he ended a 37-year playoff drought. He coached in two state championships while he was with Ascension Catholic, and his lone season in Plaquemine ended with a 9-2 record. Overall, Trosclair boasts an impressive winning percentage of .697 in his career.

Thibodaux receiver Blake Joseph (36) lines up against Terrebonne's Divante Williams (5) during a Oct. 29 game in Houma.

The Tigers also will turn to a new signal caller, but senior Connor Kramer has plenty of experience as a backup and will be tasked with leading the offense. Defensively, junior defensive back Lawrence Bangura returns to lead the secondary, earning a scholarship to NAIA-level Louisiana Christian after his sophomore year.

More High School Football: State of the Program: South Terrebonne football looks to regain historical form

The challenge

Thibodaux is losing a steady hand at quarterback, as last season's all-district and all-state performer Ean Rodrigue went on to play college football at Nicholls State. The Tigers' other all-state performer from 2022, running back Demarcus Singleton, also graduated and went on to play collegiately at Louisiana Christian.

Thibodaux also faces the unique challenge of bookending its schedule with two state champions. In Week 1, the Tigers travel to Division II non-select champion Lutcher, winners of 13 straight. To close the regular season, Thibodaux faces another champ in district play as the Tigers host Division I non-select champion Destrehan, fresh off a 14-0 season in 2022.

Expectations

With its losses and its schedule, Thibodaux will not be contending for a state championship in 2023. However, the Tigers have positioned themselves well to return to the postseason.

The schedule

Sept. 1: @ Lutcher

Sept. 8: @ South Lafourche

Sept. 15: vs. St. James

Sept. 22: @ East St. John*

Sept. 29: vs. E.D. White

Oct. 6: vs. Hahnville*

Oct. 13: @ H.L. Bourgeois*

Oct. 20: vs. Central Lafourche*

Oct. 27: @ Terrebonne*

Nov. 3: vs. Destrehan*

*Class 5A District 7 game

This article originally appeared on The Courier: State of the Program: Thibodaux looks to return to playoffs