State of the Program: Sussex Tech football determined to learn from the past

Sussex Tech's 2-8 record last year doesn't tell the full story of the season.

The Mustangs lost two games in overtime and also lost to High Point by one point. If those results were reversed, they would have been 5-5 and in the mix for a playoff spot.

"You're looking at a young team not mature enough maybe or deep enough to finish games," coach Brian Stellingwerf said. "Two overtime losses and the game against High Point, who made the playoffs, we went for two and the win and missed it. It's a game of inches and some minor mistakes in some big moments could have been a complete reversal of the season."

Stellingwerf hopes that those narrow defeats helped his young team grow and develop heading into 2023.

Sussex Tech head coach Brian Stellingwerf monitors the game from the sideline as the Mustangs take on the Bergen Tech Knights on Oct. 19, 2019, at Sussex County Technical School in Sparta.

Sussex Tech returns quarterback Andrew Baker, one of the most unheralded players in the area. He may line up under center, but he rushed for 1,306 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior last season. He also made 39 tackles and two interceptions at linebacker.

His backfield mate, running back Brian Gruber, also returns after rushing for 1,059 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

"They're two different styles of rushing," Stellingwerf said. "When designing the offense, we are working on plays that key to their skill sets and types of running. The combo of them and some of our other guys is going to make things difficult for our opponents.

Andrew Baker #22 pulling out of a missed tackle, headed towards the endzone

The tradition

Sussex Tech started a football program in 1969 and didn't put together a winning season until 1982.

The Mustangs have been to the playoffs twice, but are the only program in Sussex County that has never won a playoff game.

The challenge

To show improvement this season, Sussex Tech will have to play better against opponents in the SFC American Blue division. The Mustangs went winless against division foes last fall.

"We thought we were right there with some of them," Stellingwerf said. "In some cases, we felt like we played better but couldn't finish it off. We have seen success from those teams and they are programs we should compete with that are our size. They have enjoyed success and we are hopeful that now might be our turn."

Expectations

The Mustangs last put together a winning season in 2019. They hope that they've learned enough from tough losses in recent years to start turning those close games into wins.

One key area will be the offensive line, which is loaded with experience.

"Some of these guys have been starting since they were freshmen," Stellingwerf said. "We went to Pennsylvania for a showcase and held our own against larger guys. You can see the buy-in and more understanding of our schemes and what we are trying to accomplish."

2023 schedule

Aug. 25: at Parsippany

Sept. 2: vs. Wallkill Valley

Sept. 9: vs. Newton

Sept. 14: at Kinnelon

Sept. 23: vs. High Point

Sept. 29: at Hackettstown

Oct. 7: vs. Kittatinny

Oct. 14: vs. Lenape Valley

Oct. 20: at Vernon

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Sussex Tech NJ football determined to learn from the past