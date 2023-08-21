State of the Program: St. James football looks for another deep LHSAA playoff run

When St. James football coach LaVanta Davis took over the Wildcats in 2022, he was taking over one of the best high school teams in the state of Louisiana.

Davis finished his first season with St. James with an 8-2 regular season record, with back-to-back postseason wins over Loreauville and Avoyelles in the LHSAA playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Many in the semifinals.

Despite that loss, the Wildcats remain positioned to make noise in Class 3A District 8 in 2023.

The tradition

St. James boasts one of the best résumés in LHSAA football, making the playoffs every year since 2013. The Wildcats have won five state championships in program history, most recently in 2019. While some of that was under predecessor Robert Valdez, who resigned last year to coach the offensive line at Grambling State, Davis has continued building on that foundation, as shown by his trip to the semifinals a season ago.

St. James quarterback Brayden Williams passes during a scrimmage against Hahnville.

Senior All-State quarterback Brayden Williams, who passed for more than 2,200 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2022, returns for St. James, as is a fellow All-State honoree in wide receiver Kobe Brown, whose 824 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns both marked career highs.

The challenge

Despite the Wildcats returning some All-State performers, others have moved on to the next level of football. First-team receiver Khai Prean signed to play at LSU, one of three St. James first-teamers from 2022 playing Division I college football in 2023, alongside Jace Philip, a defensive lineman at Louisiana, and Kaden Williams, a running back at Austin Peay.

The biggest game on the 2023 schedule doesn't come until Week 10, when the Wildcats host E.D. White. Not only did the Cardinals snap an eight-game St. James winning streak when these two met in Week 10 of 2022, they are also a 2022 semifinal team.

Expectations

Despite the roster's losses, the Wildcats are still one of the top teams, regardless of division, in the state. Expect another deep playoff run for St. James in 2023.

The schedule

Sept. 1: vs. East St. John

Sept. 8: @ West St. John

Sept. 15: @ Thibodaux

Sept. 22: @ Assumption

Sept. 29: vs. Woodlawn-Baton Rouge

Oct. 6: vs. Lake Charles College Prep

Oct. 13: @ Patterson*

Oct. 20: vs. Donaldson*

Oct. 27: @ Berwick*

Nov. 3: vs. E.D. White*

*Class 3A District 8 game

