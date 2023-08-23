State of the Program: South Terrebonne football looks to regain historical form

South Terrebonne football coach Aaron Babin got off to a rocky start in his first season with the Gators, losing five of his first six games, including three in a row by one score.

However, as the leaves began to change, so did the performance of Babin's team. South Terrebonne won four straight to finish the year at 5-5. Although the Gators missed the LHSAA playoffs, the end of last season showed that they can still be the force they once were in Class 4A District 7.

The tradition

Under former coach Richard Curlin, South Terrebonne was one of the better programs in LHSAA football. In his three decades leading the Gators, Curlin led ST to 25 playoff appearances, a state championship in 1991 and a program-record 164 wins. However, the program took a step back under Curlin's replacement, Archie Adams.

It was largely through no fault of Adams — he had to coach through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and a hurricane-shortened 2021 — but the Gators stumbled to three combined wins before Adams resigned prior to the 2022 season. Under Babin, ST has begun to rebuild, led by an all-district offensive lineman in senior Brooks Wunstell.

The challenge

Wunstell was not the only all-district performer a season ago for South Terrebonne, but many of his fellow honorees have since graduated. Linebacker Jackson Martin, defensive lineman Kevin Brunet, and running back Javon Ricks were all named to the all-district team, but all have since finished their high school careers.

Non-district play will also be difficult for the Gators, as their schedule features three games against 5A teams. This includes a Week 3 matchup with Hammond, a team that made the LHSAA playoffs in 2022, on the road. District play won't get much easier, as ST will travel to face defending state champion Lutcher in Week 6.

Expectations

South Terrebonne is still not quite where it was under Curlin, but another successful season under Babin will have the Gators back in the postseason for the first time since 2019.

The schedule

Sept. 1: vs. Terrebonne

Sept. 8: vs. McDonogh No. 35

Sept. 15: @ Hammond

Sept. 22: @ South Lafourche*

Sept. 29: vs. A.J. Ellender*

Oct. 6: @ Lutcher*

Oct. 13: vs. Vandebilt Catholic*

Oct. 20: vs. Morgan City*

Oct. 27: vs. H.L. Bourgeois

Nov. 3: @ Assumption*

*Class 4A District 7 game

This article originally appeared on The Courier: State of the Program: South Terrebonne looks to regain historical form