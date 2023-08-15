State of the Program: Paramus Catholic football closing the gap on state powerhouses

Greg Russo doesn’t want to hear it.

The Paramus Catholic coach doesn’t want to give an excuse that his team is young, or rebuilding, or facing too difficult a schedule.

“I expect to win every game. We go to Bosco, I expect to win, Peter's, win, Bergen, I want to win,” Russo said at Super Football Conference Media Day. “Is it going to happen? I don’t know, but I think we can compete with everybody and I would never make an excuse. I want to be judged on playing the best teams.”

Last year was Russo’s first season back on the Paladins' sidelines after working as an assistant coach in the mid 2010s. He later moved on to a great run as head coach at Northern Highlands.

Paramus Catholic Football at Hudson Catholic on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. PC head coach Greg Russo stands with his team before the start of the game.

At PC, Russo inherited a program that had sunk to the bottom of the Big Six in North Jersey. The Paladins finished 2-7 last fall, giving up 41.8 points a game. The offseason was marked by a controversy over Russo being suspended by the NJSIAA for alleged recruiting. (That suspension was vacated by a Bergen County judge last week.)

On the field, Russo sees a team that has grown.

“There were so many moving parts it was hard to be consistent,” Russo said. “Now we know all the kids, the kids know us, we have a strong identity of who we are and what we’re going to be. Last year we were trying to figure out what kids could do. Now we are really refining things and building around what the kids can do."

The tradition

Paramus Catholic has produced a pair of NFL veterans in Jabrill Peppers (now with the Patriots) and Rashan Gary (Packers).

The program is viewed as being more brash than other North Jersey superpowers, but behind the flash was always a fundamentally-sound team that made big plays in the clutch.

The Paladins had a run of three state titles in five years (2012, 2013 and 2016) but have been a non-factor in North Jersey football since. It’s last win over a fellow Big Six opponent came in 2017.

The 2022 TNT football camp opens at Paramus Catholic led by PC Head Coach Greg Russo with special guest Jabrill Peppers of the New England Patriots opens July 18, 2022.

The challenge

The Paladins still have to settle on a quarterback.

Russo said there were three players splitting reps in practice before the Paladins lone scrimmage with Irvington. No one is going to win big in 2023 without steady quarterback play.

The challenge for PC is the same: Find a way to close the gap on their fellow North Jersey superpowers. The Paladins have lots of talent. Russo’s job is to bring it all together.

East Rutherford, NJ August 8, 2023 -- Adrian Laing of Paramus Catholic at the high school football Super Football Conference Media Day at MetLife Stadium.

Expectations

Russo is right about only wanting to be judged on who the Paladins play. He’s not afraid to lose. He could have scheduled some easier games to start the season and give his team a false sense of confidence, but that’s not his way.

Once again, Paramus Catholic is the biggest unknown in North Jersey non-public football. There are still a lot of moving parts, but more seems to be coming together. Getting above .500 would be a big step.

2023 schedule

Aug. 26: at Cleveland Heights (Ohio)

Sept. 1: vs. Hudson Catholic

Sept. 8: vs. Pope John

Sept. 16: at Chaminade (N.Y.)

Sept. 22: at DePaul

Sept. 30: at Delbarton

Oct. 6: vs. Seton Hall Prep

Oct. 13: vs. St. Peter’s Prep

Oct. 20: at Don Bosco

Oct. 27: vs. Bergen Catholic

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paramus Catholic NJ football closing the gap on state powerhouses