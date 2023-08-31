State of the Program: Kittatinny football turns to youth to revive the program

It was rough sledding for Kittatinny in 2022 as the Cougars limped to a 1-8 record, the program's worst finish since going winless in 2005.

It's easier to account what didn't go right last season as a combination of tough opponents and unfortunate injuries seemingly doomed the Cougars from the start.

"We had to play some real young players because of injuries last year," coach Joe Coltelli said. "We're still a young team now, but I think that having to go through that last season is going to help us this season. We're going to play four or five sophomores this season that got some experience as freshmen and probably shouldn't have. We threw them into a position at the time and they're better players now for it and we hope to be a better team for it."

Coltelli is entering his 10th season in charge of the Cougars, who head into this season without three-year starting quarterback Mike Cerbo and leading rusher Andrew Knutelsky.

Kittatinny head coach Joe Coltelli one the sideline during the first half of a football game at Hanover Park Regional High School on September 16, 2022.

Senior Cole Davis appears to be emerging from a position battle to take over under center, and Coltelli said that the running back and receiver situations will likely be handled by committee to get fresh legs on the field and also mix up situations for frontrunners to shine.

"We're probably not going to have one running back get 25 carries a game," Coltelli said. "Production will be more spread out than usual and with young talent. The question mark is there, but so is the opportunity."

There's more clarity on defense as seniors Tucker Lockburner and Dan Fahey provide consistency on the offensive line and linebacker units respectively. As two of the top tacklers on last year's team, the duo will be anchors on a Cougars defense that was not hit as hard by graduation.

"Those are guys who have been in that spot before," Coltelli said. "It brings you some confidence with some experience in those spots. And now it comes down to younger or less experiences guys to put around them to mature quickly enough to help out."

The tradition

Kittatinny hit its stride in the late 1990s and early 2000s with nine playoff appearances across 11 seasons from 1997 to 2007. The 2007 team won 10 games and is considered one of the best in the program's history, which dates back to 1975.

The Cougars finally won a sectional title in 2018, taking the North 1, Group 2 crown. They have reached the sectional semifinals four times in their history, most recently in 2021.

The challenge

A season like 2022 is not easily digested for any program. But the Cougars hope to take the lessons of last season and change the minds of people who are now looking at them as an easy win.

"It was a wake up call," Coltelli said. "Our players understand there are some things that have to change to remove the stigma that a year like that brings you. We're still young and there's still work to be done, but it'll be up to some of our young players and how well those units gel together will tell us how much we will grow as a team this season."

Expectations

A postseason appearance is not out of the question this fall, but expectations are being curbed until the Cougars can prove that loftier goals are within reach.

Kittatinny's roster has grown into the 40s, which includes 16 freshmen, the most in a number of years according to Coltelli. More than half of the Cougars' roster will be either a freshmen or a sophomores, so how quickly their development happens will dictate how far they can go.

"Our freshmen and sophomores are big and athletic kids that we will be asking to fill those roles because down the line," Coltelli said, "we are going to ask them to be big parts of our team."

2023 schedule

Aug. 31: at Hackettstown

Sept. 8: at Lenape Valley

Sept. 14: vs. Hanover Park

Sept. 22: vs. Newton

Sept. 29: at High Point

Oct. 7: at Sussex Tech

Oct. 14: vs. Parsippany

Oct. 21: vs. Wallkill Valley

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Kittatinny NJ football turns to youth to revive the program