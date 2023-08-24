State of the Program: Jefferson football reaches into its past to keep tradition going

The Jefferson football program dug deep into its past to pave the way to the future.

For the first time in 20 years, Jim Matsakis is back on the sidelines and calling the shots at Jefferson

Matsakis takes over for Jerry Venturino, who led the Falcons to a sectional championship two years ago. In 2022, Jefferson finished 6-4 and reached a North 1, Group 2 sectional semifinal.

“I’m excited to be back. I have some great memories here,” Matsakis said. “I’ve never had the opportunity to coach besides kids who I once coached. It’s an amazing and a nostalgic feeling. It takes me back to the old days. It’s great to be back, especially the way we left it off 20 years ago.”

Matsakis brings back his signature run-and-shoot offense to Jefferson. The pass-happy, high-scoring offense is sure to inject excitement into Morris County football.

But Matsakis' second stint at Jefferson has a different look when it comes to numbers. At the height of his first tenure, Jefferson fielded around 75 players. Today, it’s nearly half that, with a 38 on the roster.

"Football doesn’t get the turnout it once did," Matsakis said. "I’ve seen the changes at other schools over the years as well. I blame a lot of that on specialization. You don’t see many multi-sport athletes anymore. Kids and families want to specialize in one sport today and it takes away from other opportunities."

A journeyman who has nearly 40 years of high school and college football coaching experience, Matsakis compiled a 15-27 record, including a trip to the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 final, while at Jefferson from 1999 to 2002. It was his first high school coaching job.

After leaving the Falcons, Matsakis had stops at High Point for one year, Butler for 10 years, West Orange for six and most recently Livingston the last two years.

"It’s very rejuvenating and refreshing. Jefferson is one of my favorite places I’ve coached," Matsakis said. "I love the town, the people and the school. And the people haven’t changed much. Jefferson is cyclical. It’s the king of cycles."

Jeffrey Evans, #3, scores another touchdown for Jefferson bringing them closer to victory

The tradition

The Falcons have won four sectional titles and qualified for the postseason 15 times. Last fall marked the second straight time they reached at least the semifinal round after winning a sectional title in 2021.

Jefferson’s three other state titles came back-to-back in 1986 and 1987, and in 2008. Prior to the 2021 season, the Falcons fell in sectional quarterfinals in their last four appearances.

The Falcons last won a division title in 2013, when they took home the NJAC-Freedom, and also won Sussex County Interscholastic titles in 2008, 1993 and 1986.

The challenge

Last week, the Falcons learned returning senior quarterback Ryan Moran will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future. Moran, who threw for 2,166 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall, injured his bicep during summer workouts.

“It’s a real loss for now, especially with the type of offense we run. The quarterback is the biggest part of the run-and-shoot,” Matsakis said. “We hope to get Ryan back in a few weeks. We’ve made the adjustments and we have a capable and athletic quarterback to replace Ryan.”

Matsakis turned to senior Logan Kerr, a receiver and linebacker who is learning the complex offense on the fly. Kerr last played quarterback in elementary school, but has the skills and athleticism to get the job done and compete, according to Matsakis.

Expectations

The Falcons are young and inexperienced, but return a few starters on both sides of the ball.

Lineman Timmy Connolly returns up front and will be the lead blocker for running back Matt Cruz. Senior Jeff Evans (14 receptions, 182 yards, three touchdowns) is the key receiver in complex run-and-shoot offense.

Matsakis' expectations remain the same.

“This is why I coach. I always expect to be competitive, with the goal of winning a division and state title,” said Matsakis, who has led his teams to 17 playoff appearances in 24 years. “I like what I’ve seen so far. How quickly we can gel without [Ryan] Moran will give me an indication of where we stand. The talent though, is there.”

2023 schedule

Aug. 25: vs. Bernards

Sept. 1: at High Point

Sept. 8: vs. Morris Hills

Sept. 15: at Vernon

Sept. 23: at Wallkill Valley

Sept. 29: vs. Sparta

Oct. 6: vs. Lakeland

Oct. 13: at Madison

Oct. 20: vs. West Milford

