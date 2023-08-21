State of the Program: For Dwight Morrow football, numbers and hopes are on the rise

Dwight Morrow has so much to be grateful for entering this season: a veteran coach, more players, and a renovated field.

Joe Hoyle enters his fifth season as coach, leading a program with close to 40 players, and renovations at Winton White Stadium − including a weight room − have long since been completed.

“We’re actually so much further ahead than we were last year,” Hoyle said.

Last summer, the roster was well below 30 players, and renovations to the stadium had yet to be completed, forcing the Maroon Raiders to play their home opener on the road. Winton White needed to be repaired due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida in the summer of 2021.

Consequently, the Maroon Raiders were forced to hold summer practices on a lawn at the school and, Hoyle said, that meant, “Newcomers didn’t see any lines on the football field until the season started.”

Jordan Moorer is among the key returnees for the Dwight Morrow football team.

So Dwight Morrow has reason to be optimistic, one season after posting a 4-5 record while competing in the Super Football Conference’s Ivy Division, introduced in 2020 to help programs struggling with participation. Increasing the roster by more than 10 players is encouraging.

“We have a lot of sophomores and juniors on the team,” Hoyle said. “Those guys go out and get their friends, and their friends get their friends, so the program is building.”

The tradition

Dwight Morrow has qualified for the postseason nine times since the NJSIAA introduced sectional playoffs in 1974, but has yet to win a playoff game.

As a member of the 14-team Ivy Division, the Maroon Raiders are not eligible for sectional playoffs, but can vie for the Ivy title.

Hoyle is 14-18 over his first four seasons leading his alma mater. He is a 1998 graduate who saw multiple coaching changes as a player, and his five seasons in charge makes him the Maroon Raiders’ longest tenured coach in more than 30 years.

The challenge

The Maroon Raiders’ multiple attack is up-tempo but needs to move the ball with greater consistency while limiting mistakes.

They have some returning talent, led by senior running back Jordan Moorer. Damani Williams returns at quarterback and will share snaps with junior Aaron Tinsley. Seniors Stan Davis and Sebastian Duque return to the line.

“We have to convert some of those misreads and some of those missed blocks into successful plays,” Hoyle said. “And as long as we do that, and execute, we’ll be fine.”

Expectations

Dwight Morrow expects to challenge for a winning season thanks to a 4-2-5 defense that returns eight veterans, including Duque and his sophomore brother, Richard, on the line.

“I expect us to be more aggressive,” Hoyle said. “We have to limit the amount of big plays this year, and right now we’re putting together the right group of guys to get that done. Teams have to work for it this year. We gave up a lot of gimmies last year, and this year we want to limit the gimmies and make teams work.”

“We want to turn the ‘Ls’ into ‘Ws',” Hoyle concluded. “I expect us to compete to win this league this year.”

2023 schedule

Sept. 9: at Cliffside Park/Ridgefield

Sept. 15: vs. Memorial (West New York)

Sept. 22: at Ferris

Sept. 29: vs. Newrk East Side

Oct. 6: vs. Fort Lee

Oct. 13: at Kearny

Oct. 20: vs. Dover

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Dwight Morrow Englewood football, numbers and hopes are on the rise