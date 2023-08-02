State of the Program: New coach brings 'Heart' and NFL background to Tenafly

Alonso Escalante felt vindicated.

The new Tenafly football coach and former NFL assistant came back to the high school level and back home to Bergen County with the hope of making a positive impact on athletes both on and off the field.

Escalante wanted to apply what he learned in six cities and eight years in pro football to a prep team about 14 miles from his native Glen Rock.

And while it's still too early to write out the depth chart in pen, Escalante has already seen positive steps from the Tigers (3-6) this summer.

There's a spike in participation, not from a big freshman class but from players convincing more friends to join the team. One player asked if it was possible to Zoom into a team meeting from a vacation seven time zones away.

"The kids are obviously very excited about what we're doing here," Escalante said. "That was a very good indication that we're on the right track."

Tenafly is looking to get back on track in the Super Football Conference. The Tigers turned in back-to-back winning seasons in the Ivy Division for struggling programs (in 2020 and 2021), but never found their mojo last year after a promotion to the American Red.

Escalante comes to Tenafly as a football nomad after stops with the Raiders, Bucs, Giants, Cardinals, Browns and Panthers. He worked at DePaul last season under Nick Campanile.

"When I was first hired, I had an interest meeting with the team and the parents," Escalante said. "I went down the line of an acronym I use called HEART. It stands for humble, effort, attitude, reliable and tough. Those five things are going to carry our football program."

The tradition

Tenafly has claimed four sectional titles in a little over a century. All four came before the modern playoff system was created in 1974.

The program's best season over the last decade came in 2020 when the Tigers won all eight games of their games in the COVID-shortened season.

The challenge

Tenafly has gone 14 years since making the state playoffs and went winless in league play last season.

One of Escalante's goals is to get players to be the best students of the game and understand how to play smart situational football. He's put an emphasis on classroom time in OTAs and points out that NFL players spend more hours there than on the practice field.

Escalante will pull up a college or NFL film from his past to provide a visual model for what Tenafly is installing.

"Teaching is teaching. Wherever you are," Escalante said. "What I've said to our players and coaches is we're going to install a high school scheme with an NFL presentation. What we're doing schematically is not very far off from a lot of the things we were doing in the NFL."

Expectations

Tenafly has a chance to improve its record with a roster that's climbed from 35 to 46 players and a hybrid schedule with winnable crossover games.

Everyone is competing for jobs at the moment. But Escalante pointed to a number of seniors who are bound for big seasons, including defensive end Cole Mogensen, tight end/outside linebacker Asher Zorn and running back Jalen Benitez.

"The kids have been so good with understanding that we're going to put players in a position to help the team," Escalante said. "We've really hammered in on that."

Emmet Goldberg, of Tenafly, prepares to be sacked by Viktor Bagang, of Dumont. Thursday, November 25, 2021

2023 schedule

Sept. 1: vs. Highland Park

Sept. 8: at Mahwah

Sept. 23: at Glen Ridge

Sept. 29: vs. Ridgefield Park

Oct. 6: at Dickinson

Oct. 13: Newark Collegiate

Thanksgiving: vs. Dumont

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Tenafly NJ football: New coach brings 'Heart' and NFL background