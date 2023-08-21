State of the Program: Becton football rising up to face bigger challenge

The Becton football team is facing a shortage this season.

Not in players, but equipment.

"I have 60 kids on the roster and 59 helmets, so someone is not getting a helmet to start," coach Jack Maher said. "It's the first time that Becton will have all four classes of Maywood kids."

This will be the biggest roster in Maher's nine seasons, prompting the program to add another paid assistant on staff. That is what happens when you tack on another town to what was already one of the best pound-for-pound teams.

The Wildcats have a 43-30 record under Maher and went on a miraculous run three years ago as the unbeaten, NJIC champion.

This year, the roster is young with 21 sophomores, but experienced where it matters most.

Becton RB Jalen Powell runs the football in the 1st quarter of the team's matchup against Rutherford.

Becton (4-5) returns its top running back in senior Jalen Powell and a lightning-fast receiver in senior Steel Grabowski. At quarterback, the Wildcats will rely on the arms and legs of junior Jonathan Palsi, who was a newcomer to the position last year. He's thrown well in 7-on-7s after taking private lessons.

"I started him maybe two games into the season last year to create a spark and he's one of those kids who gets it and works on his own," Maher said. "He's a natural-born leader."

The tradition

The Wildcats have been a football titan for more than a century, from their time as East Rutherford High School (through the 1970 season) to their current era as Becton.

Their home at Riggin Memorial Field is named after Army captain and former school principal Charles H. Riggin, who was killed in World War I.

Becton has claimed eight sectional titles in total and three in the current playoff era: 1974, 1993 and 2003. Only five teams in North Jersey have won more games.

STATE OF THE PROGRAM: Inside look at every HS football teams in North Jersey

The challenge

As the Wildcats found out last year, bigger isn't always better. Becton took a step back in a new division with larger schools, then got blown out by Newton, 49-0, in the opening round of the state playoffs.

It was the program's first time back on the Group 2 level after a long run in Group 1.

Maher thinks back to a conversation with a Bernards coach, who told him how important it is to have a platoon for the offensive and defensive lines.

"All these bigger schools, you have to match them," Maher said. "You have to find extra guys to maybe just play one way."

The Wildcats need to replace three starters on the offensive line and shore up a defense that allowed 25.2 points per game. Powell (6-1, 180) will anchor the defense as a shutdown corner, and sophomore linebacker Everett Bell looks like an up-and-coming star.

"We return about five or six starters on each side of the ball compared to three last year," Maher said. "Those kids that are coming back are experienced and have been through battles, especially my quarterback."

Expectations

Last year was out of character for the Wildcats, who have 12 winning seasons in the last 15 years. No one should be surprised if they bounce back in 2023.

"We're trying to get back to the playoffs again this year and see what happens," Maher said.

2023 schedule

Aug. 31: at Garfield

Sept. 8: vs. Lodi

Sept. 15: vs. Secaucus

Sept. 22: at Rutherford

Sept. 29: vs. Glen Rock

Week 6: NJIC game TBD (away)

Week 7: NJIC game TBD (home)

Week 8: NJIC game TBD (away)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Becton NJ football rising up to face bigger challenge