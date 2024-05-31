STATE PREVIEW: Altamont preparing for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

May 30—ALTAMONT — Altamont head coach Alan Whitt said he was "fairly calm" when asked what his emotions were just two days after leading the baseball program to its first state appearance.

"A lot of faith in these guys and, to be honest, when you get to this point, whatever happens, happens," Whitt said. "A lot of it's out of the coach's control."

The Indians advanced to the grandest stage of prep baseball in the state with a 7-6 walk-off win over Elizabethtown (Hardin County) in the Class 1A Carbondale (Southern Illinois University) Super-Sectionals.

Whitt said winning in the fashion that they won was not uncommon to him.

His team has done it all year.

"I think they're used to playing that way and I think I'm used to seeing them play that way," Whitt said.

Altamont will take on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a state semifinal Friday at 1 p.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria.

The Falcons are 22-7-1 this season and defeated Kewanee (Wethersfield) in the Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan University) Super-Sectional to advance to Friday.

"They can hit the ball well; they got a couple of really good ballplayers. One of them leads off and the other bats third," Whitt said. "We know they got some really good pitching and we're looking at seeing some of the same caliber of pitching that we saw at Carbondale."

Brayden Elliott leads Gibson City with a .430 batting average to go along with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 41 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

Ty Cribbett is second on the team in batting average, at .390. He also has 13 doubles, two triples, one home run, 29 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Isaiah Johnson and David Hull are also formidable at the plate. Johnson is batting .365 with three doubles, one triple, 19 RBIs and 21 runs scored; Hull is batting .344 with five doubles, 16 RBIs and 38 runs scored.

On the mound, the Falcons are just as tough, boasting two pitchers with ERA's below two.

Graydon Leonard has a 1.26 ERA in 39 innings pitched. He has a 5-0 record and has allowed 20 hits, seven earned runs and 16 walks to 53 strikeouts. Elliott has a 1.98 ERA in 53 innings and has a 6-0 record, 38 hits allowed, 15 earned runs and 17 walks to 76 strikeouts.

Keegan Schultz leads Altamont in batting average with a .362 mark at the plate. He also has eight doubles, one triple, six home runs, 31 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

Kaidyn Miller has also had a great year.

Miller is batting .345 with five doubles, two home runs, 22 RBIs and 28 runs.

"If Kaidyn Miller gets to a ballgame and he's relaxed, he will do some amazing things at the plate," Whitt said. "That home run (at Carbondale) was the longest home run I've ever seen a high school kid hit and when we watched his swing again and again, it was just relaxed and calm and the ball just jumps off his bat when he does that."

Nathan Stuemke is also another threat at the dish. He has a .352 batting average with five doubles, one triple, three home runs, 26 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

Whitt refers to Stuemke as the "defacto pitching coach."

"He calls all the pitches and he studies the game and knows the game," Whitt said.

The way the pitching staff has operated this year, anyone would be lucky to have that kind of player on their team, too.

Altamont has three pitchers, who have thrown over 35 innings, with ERA's below two.

Dillan Elam leads the way with a 1.02 ERA in 55 innings. He's 9-0 and has allowed 29 hits, eight earned runs and 17 walks to 69 strikeouts.

"Dillan has been above and beyond what you ask out of a senior," Whitt said. "He's learned how to pitch without his good stuff. There's been a couple of games down the stretch where he didn't have that electric movement but didn't take him long to figure out, 'Hey, I can get guys out this way.'"

Kade Milleville is second with a 1.82 ERA in 50 innings. He's 4-2 and has allowed 47 hits, 13 earned runs and 10 walks to 62 strikeouts.

"His mental toughness gets him farther in a game than a lot of kids at his age level," Whitt said. "To have an electric arm like he has definitely helps that out."

Ethan Robbins is the third such pitcher with a sub-two ERA.

He has thrown 38 innings and has a 1.11 ERA and a 4-1 record.

Robbins has allowed 18 hits, six earned runs and 22 walks to 58 strikeouts.

"Ethan has been everything we've asked of him this year," Whitt said. "He's thrown against some of our weaker competition and thrown against some of our tougher competition and every time, he's awkwardly getting people out."

Aden McManaway is just as electric.

Whitt believes he is still trying to overcome an injury that has set him back, too.

"Aden McManaway's still coming back from that injury; I don't care what anybody says," Whitt said. "It's one of those things where one game, he comes in and he's lights out and the next game, he's struggling a little bit with his mechanics."

McManaway has a 2.41 ERA and a 4-1 record and has allowed 22 hits, 10 earned runs and 33 walks to 47 strikeouts in 29 innings.

Elam, Robbins and McManaway are just three of a 12-man senior group that is embarking on their last two baseball games together.

Whitt wouldn't want to do this with any other group, either.

"The boys are in that mode where, no matter what happens, we're not done yet," Whitt said. "We're going to fight to the bitter end and when you have a team like that, great things can happen."