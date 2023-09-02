State police investigating road rage slaying on I-25 near Isleta

Sep. 1—New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday on Interstate 25 south of Isleta, according to a statement sent by a spokesman.

A state police officer checking a vehicle on the shoulder of I-25 around 2 p.m. Thursday learned a road rage incident had just occurred and someone had been struck by gunfire, the statement says.

Agents learned two vehicles were involved in an altercation while driving north on the interstate.

"The two vehicles pulled over and 37-year-old Sergio Marinelarena-Porras exited his vehicle and approached the other driver," the statement says "At some point during the altercation, shots were fired, and Mr. Marinelarena-Porras was stuck by gunfire. During the investigation, a knife was recovered at the crime scene."

Marinelarena-Porras was taken to a hospital, where he died. A 43-year-old man was detained at the scene, according to state police.

A spokesman could provide not additional details Friday.