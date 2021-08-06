State police to have body/dash cams by this fall

Kevin Landrigan, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Aug. 6—KEENE — A Decatur, Ga., company will provide more than 800 body and dash cameras to equip all New Hampshire State Police troopers and cruisers.

The Executive Council approved Wednesday a six-year, $3.4 million contract for Utility Associates Inc. to provide this state-of-the-art equipment.

The innovation was one of the key recommendations from the state law enforcement commission formed after the murder of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis.

"This effort provides yet another layer of transparency and accountability in our continued efforts to further bolster public trust in the incredible work done by New Hampshire's law enforcement officers, who set the gold standard for the rest of the country," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement.

Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn said the state will be on schedule this fall to provide 320 troopers with a body camera and install 520 dash cameras or two for each cruiser.

The company beat out four other firms that submitted bids to do the work; Verizon responded to the request to make proposal but did not submit a bid.

The Legislature set aside $1 million in the two-year state budget for the state to offer matching grants to help communities purchase their own body cameras for local police.

The budget also earmarked $720,000 for the Department of Corrections to purchase body cameras for its prison guards as well as for probation and parole officers.

