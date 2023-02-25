In-state OT target closing in on spring visit date with Florida

A week after securing an offer from the University of Florida, Oviedo three-star offensive tackle Tye Hylton is getting closer to locking a date for his upcoming unofficial visit to the Swamp.

Although things could change over the next few weeks, Hylton is looking at March 23 for the trip, according to Swamp247. He has a busy schedule set for next month, which includes trips to Florida State, Miami, Rutgers and USF. Central Florida is another program Hylton could visit during the spring.

Hylton has been to the Swamp for camps in the past, but this visit will give him a closer look at how Florida operates in practice and during team meetings. He should be able to meet with most of the staff in person during the trip.

The in-state programs clearly appeal to Hylton the most. His upcoming travel schedule is mostly in-state, so this could wind up being one of those Sunshine State Big Three (Big Four with UCF in the Big 12?) races.

247Sports grades Hylton as a three-star recruit and ranked him No. 70 overall among offensive tackles in the class of 2024 on the Top247. No other site has graded him yet, so there are no composite scores to work with.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire