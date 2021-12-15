In-state OT Ashton Lepo signs with Michigan State football

Ashton Lepo is a prospect that has seen a huge rise in his stock in the move into his upper-class years in high school. Lepo has made the decision to lock in with the Spartans.

The Spartans beat out a strong push from Baylor to earn the commitment and keeping Lepo in their home state.

From the shores of Lake Michigan, @Ashton_Lepo is ready to be a Spartan Dawg 🌊#Proce22Driven // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/PEETwoegpR — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021

Player Profile

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height/Weight: 6’7″/280 pounds

Hometown: Grand Haven, Michigan

High School: Grand Haven High School

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 905 nationally

Analysis: Lepo has the prototypical size to be an elite offensive tackle. Lepo has spent the last year transforming his body to be ready for college football. Continuing to love the weight room like he has, while gaining technique, Lepo could be a multi-year starter at tackle for Michigan State.

