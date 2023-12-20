State of Oklahoma’s top running back officially signs with the Sooners

Running back was an up-and-down group in 2023 for the Oklahoma Sooners. But DeMarco Murray proved how good he was as a recruiter with the class he was able to bring in in 2024.

One of those guys who committed and now has officially signed is the State of Oklahoma’s top-ranked running back, Xavier Robinson. The Carl Albert Titan is built like a titan, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 220 pounds.

He burst on the scene after an incredible junior season saw him rush for 2,594 yards and 39 TDs on 9.4 yards per carry. He had another fantastic season in 2023, securing Max Preps Oklahoma Prep Player of the Year. After receiving a lot of interest nationally, he eventually committed to the Sooners.

As far as his role for 2024, that is unclear. The Sooners return a lot in the running back room. It’s unclear if new offensive coordinators Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley will use an H-back or fullback in their offense.

If they do, I can see a world where Robinson makes an immediate impact playing that Trey Millard, Dimitri Flowers or Jeremiah Hall type of role.

