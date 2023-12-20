State of Oklahoma’s top interior offensive lineman has officially signed with the Sooners

There might not be anyone in the country who is better at their job than Bill Bedenbaugh. He’s produced countless offensive linemen that have gone on to have successful NFL careers.

He hopes to have more of that success with his 2024 recruiting class. One of those guys is three-star and the state of Oklahoma’s top interior offensive lineman, Josh Aisosa. Aisosa is a 6-foot-4 and 305-pound offensive lineman who will probably play guard at Oklahoma.

He also has a wrestling background, which usually pays dividends for offensive linemen. Creed Humphrey is a name that comes to mind for that.

For his role in 2024, typically Bedenbaugh likes his linemen to sit a year while developing their bodies with Jerry Schmidt. That’s not to say he won’t play true freshmen, as we’ve seen. Especially with the loss of Cayden Green, a true freshman offensive lineman could earn a role in 2024.

But most likely, Aisosa will have a developmental year before taking on a bigger role in the future.

More from the 2024 early signing period



Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire