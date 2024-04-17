In-state Ohio State football target commits to Georgia

In the 2025 recruiting cycle, there were two elite quarterback prospects, Tavien St. Clair and Ryan Montgomery.

Ohio State football recruited both of them, and made it clear, whoever entered the fold first would be the only quarterback in the class. Well, St. Clair pulled the trigger in June of last year, leaving Montgomery, the brother of current Buckeye offensive lineman Luke, to find another home.

The younger Montgomery made his decision on Wednesday, committing to the Georgia Bulldogs. When looking at the 247Sports Composite Rankings for each of the players, it seems clear that Ohio State got the better of the two — though time will tell.

St. Clair is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and 17th overall prospect, while Montgomery is the No. 14 at the position and 170th overall player.

The moment he made it official! 4⭐️ QB Ryan Montgomery brought out the bulldog to announce his commitment to the Dawgs 🐶@RyanMonty2025 x @AllenTrieu x @Dawgs247 pic.twitter.com/chOiMlx0gR — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 17, 2024

As with many prospects who didn’t end up in Columbus, we will keep a watchful eye on how Montgomery does in his time in Athens.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire