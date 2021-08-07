State officials urge employers to consider a vaccine mandate

Aug. 7—SANTA FE — A host of New Mexico's top elected officials asked business leaders Friday to consider vaccine requirements as a way to protect economic growth.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján were among 28 elected officials who signed the open letter to the business community.

They said businesses are within their rights to require vaccination of their workforce.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico, meanwhile, reached their highest level Friday since February — 216 patients in state hospitals, three times as many as a month ago. The state also announced six more virus-related deaths.

About 93% of the people hospitalized since February — and 98% of the fatalities — have been individuals who weren't fully vaccinated.

In the letter to business leaders, Lujan Grisham and others noted that New Mexico this week began requiring state employees to either get vaccinated or face regular COVID-19 testing — a policy they suggest will become more common among employers. The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University also announced vaccination policies this week.

"A willingness on the part of private sector leaders to take the initiative here in New Mexico will keep your workforce safer, boost consumer confidence and help guarantee that our steady economic progress is not needlessly endangered or reversed," Lujan Grisham and others said in the letter.

Terri Cole, president and CEO of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, said some employers have legitimate liability concerns about mandating the vaccines without a state order to do so.

The concern might be lessened, she noted, if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration moved beyond emergency-use authorization and granted full approval to the vaccines.

"As a business community," Cole said, "we obviously believe that the way out of this pandemic is to get workers and residents vaccinated. We can't say that strongly enough.

Story continues

"Employers and employees alike need certainty going forward, after more than a year of chaos. Vaccinations will keep our families safe, keep our economy open, and keep the uncertainty that accompanies COVID case spikes at bay."

Among those signing the letter to business leaders were Democratic Congresswomen Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez, in addition to state legislators, county commissioners and a handful of mayors.

Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell was the only member of the state's congressional delegation who did not sign. She is co-sponsoring a bill that would strip federal funding from schools that require COVID-19 vaccines, arguing the decision is better left to individuals.

About 65.3% of New Mexicans 18 and older have completed their vaccine series, according to state data. The state is offering $100 this month to people who get a vaccine shot.

The Department of Health reported 569 new COVID-19 cases Friday. With six more deaths, the official virus-related death toll rose to 4,425.