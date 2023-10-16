In-state offensive lineman decommits from Michigan State football

The latest causality in Michigan State’s 2024 recruiting class comes in the form of an instate target. Andrew ‘AJ’ Dennis has made the decision that he is going back on his pledge to Michigan State, while still holding the Spartans in consideration as he navigates to make the best decision for himself.

Dennis is a 4-star prospect from Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, attending Mt. Pleasant high school. He has blown up in recruiting with the big senior year he is having.

