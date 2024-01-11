In-state offenisve tackle Mal Waldrep schedules visit to Auburn

Auburn is building its 2025 recruiting class through the trenches with five of their eight commits playing along the offensive or defensive line. While it’s a great start, they are far from done, and offensive line coach Jake Thornton will be hosting a key in-state target this weekend in Mal Waldrep.

Waldrep has already taken three visits to the Plains, including watching the Tigers play in the Iron Bowl. Thornton and the Tigers offered him a scholarship back in April 2023 and he has been a top target ever since.

He is the No. 442 overall player and No. 39 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite ranking. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder is also the No. 19 player from Alabama.

Hugh Freeze and Auburn have focused on keeping the state’s best players home in the 2025 recruiting cycle, landing commitments from five of the state’s top 22 players.

