The State newspaper offering commemorative pages for Gamecocks’ 2024 national title win

Celebrate the South Carolina Gamecocks’ 2024 NCAA women’s basketball title with special coverage from The State newspaper.

The State will have special commemorative pages in the Tuesday print edition. If you are not a subscriber and want to purchase copies or if you just want extra keepsake editions, the following retailers in the Midlands and Columbia area will have copies for purchase:

Publix

Kroger

Circle K

Food Lion

Click here to purchase a high-quality reprint of our commemorative Page 1 poster from Monday’s digital e-edition right now.

South Carolina won the 2024 NCAA tournament championship Sunday by defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Gamecocks won 87-75 in front of a sellout crowd at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to complete a perfect 38-0 season

The win was the program’s third national championship and first since 2022.