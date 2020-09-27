Is the state of Mississippi now the capital of college football? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The start of SEC football on Saturday was also the SEC debut for coaches Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach, two of the more colorful characters in the sport. Their respective debuts certainly did not disappoint.

Lane Kiffin came to his first game as head coach of Ole Miss in style.

Lane Kiffin has arrived at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for his first game as Head Coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. pic.twitter.com/ZPcBd5j4Hm — olemisspix (@OleMissPix) September 26, 2020

His team did as well with maybe the best looking uniforms in call of college football on Saturday.

Ole Miss' uniforms are a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/Lvqzw5UH1m — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) September 26, 2020

Kiffin is a coach who has a certain swagger about him and it was evident in the very first game that he brought that swagger with him to Oxford.

Presenting the Ole Miss touchdown chain.

Is that an Ole Miss TD chain? pic.twitter.com/DKEtXOqxxe — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 26, 2020

And, of course, the turnover money sack.

Ole Miss had a tough draw for its opener, hosting one of the top teams from the SEC East, the Florida Gators. While the Rebels ultimately fell 51-35, Kiffin's squad showed they were going to be a high-flying squad this season.

The first touchdown of the Lane Kiffin era for @OleMissFB was pretty much what you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/rTwaI43b80 — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) September 26, 2020

Speaking of high-flying, let's talk about Mississippi State.

Like, Ole Miss, Leach also drew a tough matchup for his first game as head coach of the Bulldogs as Mississippi State had to travel to Death Valley to take on defending national champion LSU.

How did it go?

Well, it was a pretty quiet day as the Bulldogs marched into LSU, put up 632 total yards and earned the 44-34 upset win. No big deal.

Quarterback K.J. Costello broke Dak Prescott's single-game school record for passing yards with 623. He passed for five touchdowns in the win as Leach silenced the doubters in one game over whether his system in Washington State could find success in the SEC.

This kind of offensive explosion is not something Bulldog fans were accustomed to over the last few years.

Mike Leach WELCOME TO THE SEC!



Most passing yds in a game for the Bulldogs:



2019: 238 (13 games)

2020: 292 (One half) pic.twitter.com/UxCheoTqHI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 26, 2020

It seems unlikely that Ole Miss or Mississippi State could actually be contenders for the conference title this year, but regardless, Kiffin and Leach have established their teams as must watch for their high-flying play and their coach antics.