State Liners, Flyboys win on 2024 Appy League Opening Day

(WJHL) – Tuesday marked the start of another season of the Appalachian League in Northeast Tennessee.

The defending league champions, Johnson City Doughboys, welcomed the Bristol State Liners to a packed TVA Credit Union Ballpark. However, the home team took a tumble in the opener, falling 5-3.

Jace Hyde (ETSU) got the start for the Doughboys and went 3.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out four. Bucs teammate Landon Crumbley came on in relief, striking out either batters in 3.2 innings of work.

However, the State Liners scored three runs in the seventh frame to grab the victory.

In Greeneville, the Flyboys notched a trio of runs in front of a home crowd against he Elizabethton River Riders and rolled to a 9-3 win.

Jaxon Diamond (Science Hill) went 2-for-4 with an RBI in defeat for the River Ridgers.

OTHER SCORES:

Danville Otterbots 5, Kingsport Axmen 3

