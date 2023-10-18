In-state lineman to walk on at Nebraska

A defensive line prospect out of Norfolk, Nebraska, has announced he will walk on for the Cornhusker. Nolan Fennessy is a class of 2024 prospect out of Norfolk Catholic.

The defensive lineman is listed at 6-4, 240 pounds. He made the announcement on social media.

I would like to first thank God for blessing me with such an amazing opportunity. I would also like to thank all of my family, friends, coaches, and teammates that helped me to get where I am today. Finally I would like to thank Coach Rhule, Coach Foley and Coach Raiola for giving me this opportunity. With this being sold, I am announcing my commitment to The University of Nebraska!!

Prior to his commitment to Nebraska, he had a walk-on opportunity at North Dakota and scholarship offers from Sioux Falls and Wayne State.

