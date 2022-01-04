In-state lineman Carson Hinzman commits to Ohio State

Four-star interior offensive lineman Carson Hinzman from Hammond (Wisc.) has officially committed to The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ready to get to work!!!🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/EMa1JtTFyP — Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) January 4, 2022

Wisconsin put up a hard fought battle against Ohio State to secure Hinzman’s services, but ultimately couldn’t close the deal.

One can’t help but wonder about the timing of the commitment coming the day after Joe Rudolph officially left for Virginia Tech.

Hinzman is the 134th ranked player in the nation, the 6th best IOL, and the 2nd ranked player in the state of Wisconsin.

Complete Senior Season Highlights⭐️

Final High School Resume-

• Played in the State Game

• 7x First Team All-Conference

• 6x All Region

• 5x First Team All-State(1x honorable mention)

• Def. P.O.Y.

• Middle Border P.O.Y.

• All-State Academic Winnerhttps://t.co/NZdC9IJcUS — Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) November 17, 2021

Hinzman finished with an accomplished high school resume:

7x First Team All-Conference

6x All Region

5x First Team All-State(1x honorable mention)

Def. P.O.Y.

Middle Border P.O.Y.

All-State Academic Winner

Carson Hinzman had an offer list that consisted of Wisconsin, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn, Iowa and countless others.

This is a tough recruiting loss for the Badgers who already lost out on in-state four star linemen Billy Schrauth in the same recruiting cycle.

It’s always imperative to the success of the program to keep their in-state talent home, so this one stings a little.

Carson Hinzman will now join one of the most talent rich programs in the country, who have gone 44-5 under head coach Ryan Day.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.