State leaders, record breakers headline 2023 South Bend Tribune All-Area Football team

There was a lot of football success around the South Bend area in 2023.

In Indiana, sectional championships were won by Penn, Mishawaka, NorthWood, New Prairie and LaVille. Of those five, NorthWood would be the only one to advance farther than that, winning regional and semistate titles before falling to East Central in the Class 4A state championship game.

On the Michigan side, Niles had its best season in program history, winning the Wolverine Conference and its first-ever district championship. The magical season would end in a Division 4 regional game, but it didn’t take away from the success the Vikings had under third-year head coach Scot Shaw.

With great teams comes great individual performers as well. Those players are honored below with the 2023 South Bend Tribune All-Area Football team.

This year’s team will look different than in year’s past. We took a non-traditional approach to it, not limited certain positions to a fixed number of selections. If we thought a person played well enough to be selected for the all-area team, we put them on there.

There is also a special section at the bottom called “Multi-Position Players.” These are players that didn’t just excel on one side of the ball, but both sides (and in some cases, on special teams, too). So, if you don’t see a player listed under an offensive or defensive position below, chances are they’re part of this group. A total of eight players fall under the multi-position category.

Without further ado, here is the 2023 South Bend Tribune All-Area Football team, with players being listed in alphabetical order by school.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Brady Fisher, senior, Mishawaka

Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher (12) rolls out for a pass Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, during the Mishawaka vs. Fort Wayne Snider Class 5A regional championship game at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka.

A dual-threat quarterback, Fisher rushed for exactly 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns while also throwing for 977 yards and 12 scores in the Cavemen’s flexbone offense.

Marshall Kmiecik, senior, New Prairie

New Prairie senior Marshall Kmiecik runs with the ball during the Class 4A football regional championship game Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at NorthWood High School in Nappanee.

Similar to Fisher, the Cougars QB was a threat both throwing and running. He threw for 1,179 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 1,400 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground as well.

Owen Roeder, senior, NorthWood

NorthWood Panthers Owen Roeder (12) searches to throw the ball Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 4A football state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The East Central Trojans defeated the NorthWood Panthers, 42-14.

The lengthy postseason run for the Panthers helped Roeder lead the state in passing yards with 3,490 yards. He also rushed for 581 yards and had a combined 52 touchdowns (40 passing, 12 rushing).

Nolan McCullough, senior, Penn

Penn quarterback Nolan McCullough (6) gestures to the bench after his first quarter touchdown run Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, during the Warsaw vs. Penn Class 6A-Sectional 2 football championship at Everwise Credit Union Freed Field in Mishawaka.

McCullough guided a Kingsmen offense to a 10-2 record and 6A sectional championship, throwing for 1,598 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 820 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground.

RUNNING BACK

Cody Allen, junior, LaVille

Laville's Cody Allen (24) gets loose for a touchdown run during the Bremen vs. LaVille sectional championship football game Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at LaVille High School in Lakeville.

Allen stepped into the primary running back spot with ease for the Lancers this season, accumulating 1,515 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.

Novell Miller, junior, Mishawaka

Mishawaka running back Novell Miller (2) finds a hole to run through during the Mishawaka vs. Warsaw football game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka.

Miller had a sensational junior year, rushing 207 times for 1,326 yards and 20 TDs, fumbling zero times as well.

Paul Hess III, junior, Niles

Niles’ Paul Hess runs the ball during the Niles vs. Paw Paw football game Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Niles High School.

One of the Vikings’ four-headed monster in the running game, Hess III totaled 1,252 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Dominick Jolley, junior, South Bend Riley

South Bend Riley senior Dominick Jolley (0) crosses the goal line to score a touchdown early in the first quarter of a football game against New Prairie Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle.

One of the Northern Indiana Conference's MVPs, Jolley had 1,304 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns for a Riley team that finished with an 8-2 record.

WIDE RECEIVER

NiTareon Tuggle, senior, NorthWood

NorthWood senior NiTareon Tuggle catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter of the IHSAA Class 4A, Sectional 18 football championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Northridge High School in Middlebury.

The Georgia commit backed up his four-star recruit status by leading the state in receiving yards with 1,449. He recorded 19 receiving touchdowns, as well as one rushing score. His performance has led him to being selected as the Tribune’s Player of the Year this season.

Elijah Coker, senior, Penn

Penn's Elijah Coker (4) and Tayshan Bardo (14) celebrate a touchdown during the Penn vs. Crown Point regional championship football game Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at Penn High School in Mishawaka.

Coker led the Kingsmen with 521 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Eric Bedock, senior, LaVille

The four-time all-Hoosier North Athletic Conference selection anchored an offensive line that totaled 2,482 rushing yards.

Giovanni Garcia-de la Torre, junior, Mishawaka Marian

Garcia-de la Torre played both left tackle and right tackle this season for the Knights, earning first team all-NIC honors for his performance.

Brandon Hamilton, sophomore, Niles

Niles’ Julian Means-Flewellen gets a block from Brandon Hamilton during the Niles vs. Paw Paw football game Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Niles High School.

Already a two-year starter as a sophomore, Hamilton was a key part of a rushing attack that accumulated more than 4,200 yards on the ground this season.

Auden Jones, senior, Penn

Penn player Auden Jones (63) holds the trophy Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, after the Warsaw vs. Penn Class 6A-Sectional 2 football championship at Everwise Credit Union Freed Field in Mishawaka. The Kingsmen won, 31-10.

Jones, a first team all-NIC pick, was the starting center for a Kingsmen offense that averaged 30 points per game this season.

Dominic Mitchell, senior, South Bend Clay

South Bend Clay junior Jose Duque (51) and senior Dominic Mitchell (55) combine to stop a North Newton offensive play in the backfield during the first half of a football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Clay Middle School in South Bend.

A first-team all-NIC selection, Mitchell recorded an 88% “win” rate on his block attempts and 30 pancakes.

Marcus Henderson, senior, South Bend Riley

Riley's Marcus Henderson (55) lifts up Payton Baird (5) after scoring during the John Glenn vs. Riley football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at John Glenn High School in Walkerton.

Henderson played every snap on offense this season for the Wildcats, recording 52 pancakes in the process.

Shawn Peck, senior, South Bend Washington

A first team all-NIC selection, Peck had an 85% pass block efficiency rating and 25 pancakes.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

Cody Byler, senior, Concord

Byler totaled 79 tackles (18 for loss), seven sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries on his way to being a first team all-Northern Lakes Conference selection this year.

Dylan Wilson, senior, New Prairie

New Prairie senior Dylan Wilson stops Penn senior Jake Balis on a 4th-and-1 run in the second quarter during a football game Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle.

Wilson recorded 66 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries for a Cougars team that won a third-straight sectional title this year.

Carmine Orozco, junior, Mishawaka

Mishawaka linemen Carmine Orozco (54) and Matthew Willis (51) look for the next offensive play along with Brady Fisher (12) during the Mishawaka vs. Warsaw football game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka.

Orozco had 35 tackles and seven sacks for the Cavemen this season, earning first team all-Northern Lakes Conference honors.

Brandon Lynch, senior, Penn

Lynch had a team-best 8.5 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures. He finished fifth on the Kingsmen with 35 tackles.

LINEBACKERS

Eli Beeney, junior, John Glenn

John Glenn's Eli Beeney (83) celebrates during the John Glenn vs. Fairfield sectional semifinal football game Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at John Glenn High School in Walkerton.

Beeney had an eye-popping 127 tackles this year across 12 games, double the amount of anyone else on the Falcons.

Jackson Snyder, junior, Mishawaka

Fort Wayne Snider running back Uriah Buchanan (1) gets tackled by Mishawaka defender Jackson Snyder (26) Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, during the Mishawaka vs. Fort Wayne Snider Class 5A regional championship game at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka.

Snyder led the Cavemen with 104 tackles this season. He also had one forced fumble in 12 games played.

Harrison Groves, junior, New Prairie

South Bend Saint Joseph junior Noah Boutsomsy (20) runs with the ball while New Prairie junior Harrison Groves chases him down during a game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Father Bly Field in South Bend.

After taking two years off from football, Groves returned and had a dominant junior campaign, totaling 109 tackles and eight sacks.

Alex Cole, senior, Niles

Alex Cole (7) and Kaden Garrod (3) of Niles try to bring down Edwardsburg’s Mikey Pryor (36) during Friday night’s game at Edwardsburg.

Voted the Wolverine Conference defensive MVP, Cole had 93 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one interception for the Vikings.

Brock Thompson, senior, Northridge

Northridge senior Brock Thompson sacks NorthWood quarterback Owen Roeder in the second quarter of the IHSAA Class 4A, Sectional 18 football championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Northridge High School in Middlebury.

A versatile linebacker for the Raiders, Thompson totaled 74 tackles (20 for loss), 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

Keith Miller, senior, NorthWood

NorthWood senior Keith Miller (23) tackles Leo running back Dearious Carter for a loss during the IHSAA Class 4A football semistate championship game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Leo High School.

Miller anchored a strong Panthers defense, recording 115 tackles on the season, including 15 in the Class 4A state championship game.

Robert Nabieu, senior, South Bend Riley

Bremen runner Cody Czarnecki (20) gets grabbed by Riley defender Robert Nabieu (33) Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, during the Bremen vs. Riley high school football game at Jackson Field in South Bend.

The catalyst for one of the best seasons in Riley program history, Nabieu finished the season with 83 tackles (23 for loss), five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Darreon Newson, senior, Elkhart

Elkhart’s Darreon Newson (7) celebrates after forcing a fumble during Friday night’s game against Penn at Elkhart.

Newson led the Lions’ defense from his free safety position with 96 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

Jackson Clopton, senior, Jimtown

Jimtown's Jackson Clopton knocks a pass away from Marian's Greg Atkinson in the end zone during the Marian vs. Jimtown sectional championship football game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Marian High School in Mishawaka.

Clopton drew the top receiver for every team the Jimmies played, recording 29.5 tackles and six interceptions in 10 games.

Hayden Scott, junior, New Prairie

New Prairie junior Hayden Scott, left, breaks up a pass intended for Penn junior Cole Bennett during a football game Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle.

Scott led the Cougars with 113 tackles. He also had three pass breakups and one interception.

Jo’Ziah Edmond, senior, NorthWood

NorthWood High School senior Jojo Edmond (8) reacts after breaking up a pass in the end zone intended for a East Central High School player during the first half of an IHSAA Class 4A State Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis.

While Edmond made an impact on offense too, his presence was felt more on defense, with the Michigan commit recording 59 tackles and five interceptions in helping the Panthers reach the 4A state finals.

Vince Horner, senior, Penn

Penn cornerback Vincent Horner (24) and others celebrate after the Mishawaka vs. Penn football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Freed Field. The Kingsmen won over the Cavemen, 28-7, and Horner got a touchdown by intercepting a Mishawaka pass.

Horner intercepted six passes, returning three for touchdowns. He also had eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 25 tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Dominic De Freitas, junior, NorthWood

NorthWood junior Dominic De Freitas (90) connects on a 47-yard field goal as time expires in the first half of the Class 4A football regional championship game against New Prairie Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at NorthWood High School in Nappanee.

The only full-time special teams player here, De Freitas converted 62/63 point-after-touchdown kicks and 7/11 field goal attempts, including a school-record 55-yard make in the semistate game against Leo.

MULTI-POSITION PLAYERS

Tyrus Graverson, junior, Bremen

Bremen's Tyrus Graverson (9) makes a catch during the Bremen vs. Jimtown football game Friday, Sept. 15 at Jimtown High School in Elkhart.

Graverson contributed in all three facets of the game for the Lions. He finished third in the state in receiving yards with 1,323, adding 10 touchdown catches as well. Defensively, he led Bremen with 98 tackles and three interceptions. Graverson also handled kicking duties for the Lions, converting 32/33 PATs and 10/12 field goal attempts.

Nico Finn, senior, Buchanan

An MHSAA Division 6 All-State selection, Finn accounted for 708 rushing yards, 666 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns on offense (six rushing, eight receiving) while adding 92 tackles (eight for loss) and two interceptions on defense. He scored a defensive touchdown as well, giving him 15 total scores.

Jaron Thomas, senior, Concord

Concord running back Jaron Thomas (8) runs into the secondary Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, during the Concord vs. John Adams Class 5A-Sectional 11 semifinal football game at School Field in South Bend.

Thomas helped answer any questions about the Minutemen’s rushing attack coming into the season, carrying the ball 171 times for 1,441 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 games. He was a force on defense too, recording 102 tackles (12 for loss), three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Drew Elliott, senior, Goshen

Elliott stood out on a short-handed RedHawks team, rushing for 951 yards and nine touchdowns on offense while tallying 100 tackles and an interception on defense.

Chase Miller, senior, John Glenn

John Glenn's Chase Miller (3) throws a pass during the John Glenn vs. Fairfield sectional semifinal football game Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at John Glenn High School in Walkerton.

One of four MVPs selected by the NIC, Miller did it all for the Falcons this year. Playing quarterback, he threw for 1,323 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing for 927 yards and 12 scores. Defensively, he had 53 tackles and eight interceptions, the latter of which tied for second most in the state. He was also the team’s primary kicker, making 11/14 PATs and one field goal. Miller did the punting also, along with punt and kickoff returns, for Glenn as well.

Lucas Plummer, senior, LaVille

Laville's Lucas Plummer (9) leaps over a block during the Bremen vs. LaVille sectional championship football game Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at LaVille High School in Lakeville.

Another three-way player, Plummer was selected as the Hoosier North Athletic Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year after totaling 1,086 passing yards and 13 touchdowns along with 529 rushing yards and four scores. Defensively, he had 48 tackles and one interception. In the kicking game, Plummer averaged 39 yards/punt, made 28/34 PAT attempts and set a new school record with a made 47-yard field goal.

Braylon Williams, senior, South Bend Adams

Adams’ Braylon Williams (2) scores during the Adams vs. Riley High School football game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at School Field in South Bend.

Williams matched Chase Miller with eight interceptions to go along with 24 tackles. Offensively, he caught 44 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 32 yards/punt.

Cole Shively, senior, Triton

The other Co-Offensive Player of the Year from the HNAC, Shively threw for 1,245 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 592 yards and 12 scores on offense. Defensively, Shively recorded 75 tackles and five interceptions, helping the Trojans reach a 1A sectional title game.

