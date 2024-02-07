In-state LB Quinton Reese officially signs with the Alabama Crimson Tide

Three-star in-state linebacker Quinton Reese made it official today as he put pen to paper to continue his football and academic careers at the University of Alabama. Reese has been committed since September of 2023 and decided to stick with the Tide despite the transition between coaches.

Alabama and UCF were the two Power Five offers that Reese received, so getting the opportunity to stay in-state to play for one of the best coaches in the country was too good to pass on. Reese attributes a very strong official visit combined with constant communication from the staff’s as the biggest factors in his decision.

Reese is the second player to sign today in addition to the electric five-star WR Ryan Williams.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire