State Land Department: Auction canceled by doubts over Coyotes' readiness

The Arizona Coyotes ownership found out the same day as the public that the Arizona State Land Department had canceled the auction for land where the team’s owner had wanted to build a new arena and entertainment development.

Lynn Cordova, a spokesperson for the Arizona State Land Department, said the Coyotes' ownership was notified Friday, June 21, the same day the department sent out a public notice that the auction was canceled. However, the possibility of canceling the auction had been discussed with the team in the weeks prior, she said.

Team owner Alex Meruelo had been eyeing the land as a new home for the NHL franchise. The site totals about 100 acres near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road. Meruelo sold the team’s hockey assets, including players, to Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz basketball team, in April, but at the time still owned the team’s trademark and intellectual property. A deal that he had struck with the NHL would have granted him an expansion team if he had been able to build a suitable stadium.

That deal was exclusive to Meruelo and would not transfer to another owner, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in April when discussing the team's move to Utah.

Late Monday, PHNX Sports reported Meruelo was leaving his role as owner of the team after deciding to end the pursuit of an arena following the canceled auction, meaning the expansion team deal would be nullified.

The scrubbed auction was likely the final nail in the coffin for any hope of an arena. The Coyotes lashed out angrily with a scathing statement Friday in response to the auction’s cancellation, calling the move a “unilateral” decision on the part of the land department. The statement said the move “seriously jeopardizes the future of NHL hockey returning to the desert.”

The department announced Friday, six days before the auction was to be held, that the auction would no longer take place. The notice said the department’s leadership decided to “reorder the steps,” meaning the team would need to secure a special use permit to allow their development before buying the site.

In the notice sent out Friday, the department announced it had “recently confirmed” that a special use permit would be required to build the arena.

State Land Department sought interpretation one week ahead of auction

According to a letter sent by Adam Stranieri, zoning administrator for Phoenix, to Mark Edelman, director of planning and engineering for the State Land Department, the state agency requested an informal interpretation of the permitted uses on the site from the city on Thursday, June 20, exactly one week before the auction was scheduled.

In that letter, Stranieri wrote that an arena is not permitted by right in the existing zoning on the site, and a special use permit would be required. The permit would need to be granted by the Phoenix City Council.

The next day, the State Land Department sent out a notice that the auction was canceled, citing the need for the permit ahead of the sale.

“As a result, we are requesting that the applicant file for and receive a special use permit prior to the auction,” the notice stated. “This affords the applicant and ASLD certainty that the applicant can build what it intends to build for its anchor tenant.”

The department’s board of appeals approved the auction on March 14. Six days later, the team posted renderings of the proposed arena and a mixed-use district around it, including apartments, hotels, offices and other buildings.

Appraisal price valid for 240 days

Obtaining the permit would have had no effect on the asking price for the land, which was already approved when the site was posted for auction, Cordova said. The land was appraised for $68.5 million, and that price was set for 240 days after the board of appeals approved the appraisal price. As of June 24, 102 days had passed since the approval.

If the 240 days were to lapse, the department would likely need the appraisal reaffirmed or updated, Cordova said in an email. The 240-day period would end Nov. 9.

The auction notice states that the department has the right to postpone or cancel an auction any time before the final bid is accepted. The decision to cancel an auction is left to Robyn Sahid, the executive deputy commissioner of the department.

It is not unprecedented for an auction to be canceled, but none has been as high-profile as the June 27 auction. This year, four other auctions have been canceled. Two have been postponed, but one of those postponed auctions was later canceled.

Only one other canceled auction this year has been in Maricopa County, for about 8 acres of land near Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road. Other postponed or canceled auctions varied widely in location and size, ranging from over 500 acres in Coconino County to 100 acres in Mohave County.

Land auction questions: Are private companies getting sweetheart deals on Arizona trust land? 80% of auctions won by a single bidder

Ability to hit milestones called into question

When canceling the auction, the department said the move was “in the best interest of the trust.” However, Cordova said that did not necessarily mean the change was because of the appraised value of the land, and instead hinged more on adhering to a timeline.

“In this case, the auction notice outlined specific performance milestones that needed to be met based on the applicant’s intended use,” Cordova said. “However, the need for a special use permit created uncertainty as to whether that use could occur and therefore whether our applicant could meet those milestones if they were to be the successful bidder.”

Many of the required milestones for the site involved infrastructure and accessibility improvements on the site, which could be more costly than the purchase price of the land. According to the auction notice, the city estimated the needed infrastructure improvements to cost about $80 million.

The winning bidder would be required to provide a phasing schedule for planning, engineering, permitting and construction of all required infrastructure within six months of the auction and within 12 months would be required to commence construction. The infrastructure must then be completed within 36 months of the auction date.

Coyotes faced a tough timeline

The Coyotes area was already on a tight timeline, even if the auction had proceeded as scheduled.

The NHL had given Meruelo five years to build an arena suitable for professional hockey. In April, Meruelo said he expected an arena to take about 30 months.

“The Arizona Coyotes are exploring all our legal options given this shortsighted decision by the state,” the team's statement of Friday said.

A representative for the Coyotes declined to comment further on the canceled auction when asked Monday.

