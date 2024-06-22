In-state kicker John Hohl transfers to Nebraska

The Nebraska football team made another offseason addition to its roster, this time in the kicking department. Former Lincoln Southwest kicker John Hohl announced on Friday that he is transferring to Nebraska for the 2024 season.

Hohl previously attended Iowa Western Community College and redshirted his freshman year in 2023. He arrives at Nebraska with four years of eligibility remaining. Hohl garnered attention from his performance at a Kohl’s Kicking showcase in late May.

His performance earned him the rank of top transfer kicker at the event. Following the event, Hohl also received an offer from Coastal Carolina, temporarily joining the Chanticleers. However, Hohl instead opted to walk on at Nebraska, earning a spot on the roster for the upcoming season.

Hohl is now one of three kickers for the Huskers, joining Tristan Alvano and incoming true freshman Nico Ottomanelli.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire