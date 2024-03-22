For state of Kentucky, it's all one and done at NCAA Tournament for commonwealth teams

What has happened to basketball in the commonwealth?

This year, Kentucky had four teams in the NCAA Tournament: Kentucky men's basketball, Louisville women's basketball, Western Kentucky men's basketball and Morehead State men's basketball.

This is the first time that four Kentucky teams were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the first round.

Here's how those losses happened:

Kentucky men's basketball

Third-seeded Kentucky faced 14th-seeded Oakland in the first round in Pittsburgh.

The star of the game was Oakland's Jack Gohlke, who made 10 of 20 3-point attempts — seven in the first half.

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, who made the All-SEC first team this season, scored 27 points in the 80-76 loss.

SEC Freshman of the Year Reed Sheppard scored three points on 1-for-5 shooting, and SEC Sixth Man of the Year Rob Dillingham scored 10 points and went 2 for 9 from the field.

The nation's top 3-point shooting team had an off night and finished 9 for 28 from beyond the arc. Oakland shot 48.4% (15 for 31) from 3-point range.

The Wildcats have won one of their last five NCAA Tournament games, which is why some fans question whether John Calipari should continue as head coach.

Final | Oakland 80, Kentucky 76

Louisville women's basketball

The Cardinals started the game hot against Middle Tennessee. They jumped to a 10-point lead in the first quarter.

The Cards' largest lead was 18 points, which came in the second quarter.

After that, the Blue Raiders went on a 7-0 run to end the half.

In the second half, Kentucky native Savannah Wheeler, the Conference USA Player of the Year, took over. After having only two points in the first half, Wheeler scored 20 in the second.

Olivia Cochran had a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds for Louisville. The Cardinals' offense flowed nicely until she picked up her fourth foul in the third quarter.

Louisville couldn't make a shot or get stops. In the third quarter, Middle Tennessee shot 5 of 7 from the field and made 10 of 13 free throws.

Merissah Russell’s half court heave RIMS OUT and #11 Middle Tennessee (MTSU) upsets #6 Louisville 71-69 for the first upset of the NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/biqnaGwice — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 22, 2024

It was the first time the Cards lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament under coach Jeff Walz.

Final | Middle Tennessee 71, Louisville 69

Morehead State and Western Kentucky men's basketball

Fifteenth-seeded Western Kentucky and 14th-seeded Morehead State were in prime positions to be bracket-busters in their first-round games.

On Thursday, Morehead State jumped to a 9-0 lead against third-seeded Illinois.

The Illini clawed back and eventually took the lead for the first time with 5:51 remaining in the first half.

The Eagles didn't waver and trailed by one point at halftime.

With 14:21 remaining, the game was tied at 48, but the Illini went on a 20-3 run that essentially put the game out of reach. At the 9:11 mark, the Illini led, 68-51.

Dain Dainja played a significant role in Illinois' second-half run; he finished with 21 points off the bench and was 9 for 9 from the field.

Morehead State guard Riley Minix had a game-high 27 points.

Final | Illinois 85, Morehead State 69

Like Morehead State, Western Kentucky led second-seeded Marquette in the first half. The Hilltoppers were up, 43-33, with 1:41 left in the half.

The Hilltoppers shot 47.2% from the field and were 6 for 12 from beyond the arc in the first half. Marquette shot 39.4% from the field and made 5 of 19 3-point attempts.

In the second half, everything flipped. Marquette shot over 50% from the field and made 8 of 17 3-pointers.

They had only two turnovers, and the Hilltoppers had seven.

With 5:43 left, the Hilltoppers were in striking distance, trailing 72-65.

Marquette closed on a 15-4 run.

Final | Marquette 87, Western Kentucky 69

