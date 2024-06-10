State hurdles champion Swayde Griffin of Lago Vista commits to Texas Tech football

Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech football team picked up another commitment for its 2025 recruiting class.

Lago Vista cornerback Swayde Griffin announced his commitment to the Red Raiders via social media on Monday. He had offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State and Minnesota before choosing Texas Tech.

Listed as a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, Griffin is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He also won the state title in the Class 4A 110-meter hurdles in the UIL state track and field meet last month, winning in a time of 13.75 seconds.

Griffin becomes the 14th commit to Texas Tech for the 2025 recruiting cycle.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS

The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:

Lloyd Jones III, 6-4, 210, QB, Hitchcock; Tristian Gentry, 6-0, 165, WR, Stephenville; Isaiah Robertson, 6-0, 180, WR, Arlington; Leyton Stone, 6-2, 170, WR, Frenship; Isaiah Anderson, 6-0, 165, WR-CB, Wichita Falls City View; T.J. Tillman, 6-0, 165, WR-DB, Amarillo Tascosa; Preztynn Harrison, 6-5, 214, TE-WR, Mineral Wells; Colt Sparks, 6-5, 210, TE, Gladewater Sabine; Dylan Singleton, 6-4, 280, DT, Loreauville, Louisiana; Brock Golwas, 6-1, 215, ILB, Flower Mound Marcus; Ramonz Adams, 6-1, 155, DB, Smithville; Michael Henderson III, S, 5-9, 185, Wylie East; Gil Jackson, 6-2, 175, DB, Fort Bend Ridge Point; Swayde Griffin, 6-1, 185, CB, Lago Vista.

