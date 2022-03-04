State Gymnastics Preview: Marion Harding's Autumn Fitzgerald returns

Marion Harding gymnast Autumn Fitzgerald

MARION — Autumn Fitzgerald went to state last year on essentially one foot.

Now fully healthy, the Marion Harding sophomore is looking forward to a repeat trip to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state gymnastics competition Saturday at Hilliard Bradley.

"It was a goal of mine to work really hard, and to come back from an injury was nice. It was nice to get out there and do it," she said.

Last weekend during the district meet at Worthington Kilbourne, Fitzgerald won the vault with a score of 9.55. She also scored well enough in the balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise to earn a state berth in the all-around by finishing fourth in the district with a 36.75.

"It was really important. That was my goal to go for all-around. Making it was just a really good accomplishment," she said.

Fitzgerald missed most of her freshman season with an ankle injury and was only cleared to compete right before the district meet. Still, she did well enough to make last year's state meet on the beam.

In that year-ago event, she finished 34th with an 8.25.

"It was good, and then on my series I just went crooked, and it went downhill from there," she said.

Besides competing last year at state, Fitzgerald has been to the event to watch her sister and former Harding gymnast McKenzie Fitzgerald compete at the venue, so she knows what lies ahead when the parade of competitors starts at 11:30 a.m. and competition begins at noon.

"Since I already know and I’ve seen the place, I can visualize it in my head now. It’s still different skills this year, so it’s different," she said.

Fitzgerald will be joined by fellow Mid Ohio Gymnastics team member and Elgin senior Tiffany Hix, who finished fourth in the district in the vault with a 9.3. Like Fitzgerald, Hix is a two-time qualifier, making it to state on the beam last year, finishing 20th with a 9.0.

"I’ve been competing with her since I was eight years old, so having her there is like normal to me," Fitzgerald said of Hix. "Being able to talk to a friend and having her there, kind of calms me a little bit."

Fitzgerald admits there are nerves this week and will be nerves on competition day.

"If I get overconfident, I feel like I’ll just bomb it," she said. "I go in knowing it’s like a normal meet and then hoping I do well. I just visualize it through my head and think of myself at practice. I calm myself and my coach tells me what I need to do. That helps a little bit."

That's how she approached her championship effort in the vault last weekend.

"I thought of it through my head, first. I visualized myself at practice and then I did what I knew how to do," she said.

And that will be the approach again at state.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: State Gymnastics Preview: Marion Harding's Autumn Fitzgerald returns