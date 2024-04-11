State golf tournaments coming to NCR Country Club in October

Apr. 10—NCR — Country Club will host Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournaments for the first time in October.

The Kettering golf course will be the site of the Division I boys and girls state tournaments Oct. 14-15. The girls will play on the North Course, and the boys will play on the South Course.

The OHSAA announced that news Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the state golf championships," said Jeff Grant, Chief Operating Officer at NCR Country Club, in a press release, "and are looking forward to hosting the competitors and their families."

The Division I tournaments were played at Ohio State's Gray Course and Scarlet Course in 2023.

Here's a list of where the other state golf tournaments will be held in 2024:

Boys Division III: October 11-12 (Friday-Saturday) at NorthStar Golf Club (Sunbury)

Girls Division II: October 13-14 (Sunday-Monday) at Firestone Country Club, Fazio Course (Akron)

Boys Division II: October 13-14 (Sunday-Monday) at Firestone Country Club, North Course (Akron).