State golf roundup: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Brock wins Boys Class A title
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley junior Parker Brock fired a bogey-free, 3-under round of 69 on Wednesday to rally to win the Class A crown at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
Lakeview’s Carson Boe started the day with a three-shot lead, but struggled with the par-5s in the final round en route to a 2-over round. Still, Boe managed to hold onto second place. Heritage Christian Academy senior Evan Villagomez shot a 69 to move into third place. New Life Academy junior Avery Ross shot a 1-under round to finish in a tie for fourth.
Fertile-Beltrami won the team title with a two-day tally of 627, eight shots better than Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. Legacy Christian Academy finished in 637 strokes, good for third.
CLASS 2A
Hawley senior Jack Justesen won the individual title on a day where the final round was shortened to nine holes because of weather at Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan.
Justesen shot a 1-under nine holes to get to 3-under for the tournament — one shot better than Holy Family Catholic senior PJ Herron, who also carded a 1-under nine.
Totino-Grace sophomore Collin Ramos finished in fourth, four shots back of Justesen. Holy Family Catholic won the team title at 438 strokes, 16 better than Detroit Lakes. Totino-Grace placed third.
