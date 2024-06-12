State golf roundup: Cretin-Derham Hall’s Udovich one back of Edina’s Ohe heading into 3A boys final round

Cretin-Derham Hall junior Sam Udovich shot a 32 on the back nine in the first round of the Class 3A boys golf state tournament Tuesday at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids to finish 4-under on the day.

Udovich is just one back of Edina junior Torger Ohe, who leads after firing a 67. Centennial sophomore Cooper Daikawa shot a 69 in Round 1 and is just two back heading into Wednesday’s final round.

Maple Grove’s Davis Tripp and Mahtomedi’s Jacob Wilson are each three shots back amid the crowded leaderboard.

Rosemount freshman Wyatt Holmes shot an even-par round of 72 on Tuesday to highlight a strong Irish team performance. Rosemount is 9-over par as a team, which has it in second place, just three shots back of Maple Grove. Waconia, Alexandria and Benilde-St. Margaret’s are all within six shots of the lead.

CLASS 2A

Hawley’s Jack Justesen and Rochester Lourdes’ Colton Rich are tied for the individual lead after they each fired 2-under par rounds of 70 at the Ridges at Sand Creek. Holy Family Catholic’s P.J. Herron is one shot back, while Carter White of Staples-Motley, Luke Ehlers of Marshall and Collin Ramos of Totino-Grace are all lurking at even par.

Holy Family Catholic leads the team competition at 9-over par. Detroit Lakes is seven shots back.

CLASS A

Lakeview’s Carson Boe shot what was easily the round of the day at Pebble Creek Golf Club, tallying six birdies en route to a 4-under round of 68. He leads Parker Brock of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley by three strokes.

New Life Academy’s Avery Ross is six shots back at 2-over par – good for a tie for fifth.

Fertile-Beltrami leads the team competition at 32-over par, but Park Christian (34-over), Legacy Christian Academy (36-over) and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (38-over) are all within six shots.

GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Owatonna sophomore Carmen Jirele leads the field after Round 1 at Bunker Hills after firing a 3-under round of 69. She’s two shots clear of the Maple Grove duo of Amelia Morton and McKenna Hogan, as well as Lakeville South’s Jovie Ordal.

Defending state champion Reese McCauley of Simley enters Wednesday’s final round still in contention. She’s in a tie for sixth, just five shots back.

Maple Grove leads the team competition at 17-over par, one shot better than Wayzata.

CLASS 2A

International Falls senior Kelby Anderson and Holy Angels eighth-grader Elizabeth Fong are in a two-way tie atop the individual leaderboard after they fired 2-over par rounds of 74. Hawley junior Sophie Cook is in third, three shots back.

Detroit Lakes is in first in the team competition at 39-over par, 10 shots better than Lake City. Hill-Murray is in fourth at 62-over par.

CLASS A

Border West junior Paige Beyer paces the individual competition at 4-over par, two shots clear of Fillmore Central junior Myleigh Scheevel. Five other golfers are either at 8-over or 9-over par.

Fillmore Central leads the team competition at 57-over par. Dawson-Boyd is in second at 62-over, while Park Christian is in third at 68-over par.

