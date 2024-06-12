State golf: Dawson-Boyd girls are 5 strokes out of 1st

Jun. 11—BECKER — The Dawson-Boyd girls golf team is in second place following Day 1 of the Class A state championships Tuesday at Pebble Creek Golf Club.

The Blackjacks' girls totaled 350, which is five strokes shy of Fillmore Central's 345. Park Christian trails Dawson-Boyd with a 356 and is in third place.

Three of the Blackjacks' four top golfers are in the top 10. Lindsey Lund is in a tie for third place with BOLD's Kenna Henriksen and Border West's Aspen Beyer after they shot 80s. Alyssa Swedzinski and Kylar Hjelmeland are in a three-way tie for eighth place with Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Brooke Brekke after each shot 84s.

Border West's Paige Beyer is in first place with a four-over-par 76. Fillmore Central's Myleigh Scheevel is in second at 78.

As for the boys' side, Dawson-Boyd is in a tie with Lakeview for seventh place at 354. Fertile Beltrami is in first at 320, followed by Park Christian's 322 and Legacy Christian Academy's 324.

The Blackjacks' top golfer from round one is Drew Hjelmeland, who shot an 82, which puts him in a tie for 35th. Carson Stratmoen shot an 84 and is in a tie for 46th.

Ryan Schrupp from Renville County West and Carson Besonen from Lac qui Parle Valley are both in the top 10. Schrupp is fourth at 73 and Besonen is in 10th at 76.

Day 2 resumes at 7:30 a.m. back at Pebble Creek Golf Club.

Minnewaska's girls are in third place after Day 1 of the Class AA state championships at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

Ava Kollman is leading the way. She shot a Lakers-best 81 and is in a tie for 14th place.

Annika and Arivia DeBoer both shot under 90 for Minnewaska. Annika finished with an 85 and Arivia carded an 87, good for ties of 31st and 38th.

Detroit Lakes' girls are in the lead with a 327 after Day 1, followed by Lake City's 338 and Minnewaska's 345.

New London-Spicer's Gabe Truscinski leads the way for individual area golfers competing in the boys' competition. He has a share of 24th place after shooting a 78.

Holy Family Catholic's boys are in first place with a 297. Detroit Lakes is second at 304, followed by Marshall and the Blake School who are in a tie for third at 310.

Day 2 continues at 7:30 a.m. back at the Ridges at Sand Creek.

Willmar's Fernanda Ossa Letelier sits in a tie for 60th place after Day 1 of the Class AAA state championships at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

Ossa Letelier, a senior for the Cardinals, carded an 89. Owatonna's Carmen Jirele holds the lead behind a three-under-par 69.

Maple Grove has the edge over Wayzata after shooting a team-low 305. The Trojans totaled 306, followed by Minnetonka's 326 and Alexandria's 346.

Day 2 resumes at 7:30 a.m. back at Bunker Hills Golf Club.