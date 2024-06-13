State golf: Crazy day leaves Blackjacks as state champs

Jun. 12—BECKER — When the horn sounded at Pebble Creek Golf Club warning golfers to leave the course because of an impending thunderstorm, Lindsey Lund broke into tears.

The Dawson-Boyd junior had just finished her 17th — and perhaps her worst — hole of the day. Instead of winning a state individual, and more importantly, a state team title, she and the Blackjacks were headed for second or worse.

"It was crazy," Lund said.

But the lightning that ended Wednesday's play in the state Class A tournament worked in Dawson-Boyd's favor. Instead of 17 holes, which the Blackjacks had just completed, only 16 holes were used to determine the final scores, which was the last hole every golfer had completed for the day, as per a Minnesota State High School League rule instituted about five years ago.

It meant that Dawson-Boyd tied for first place with Fillmore Central and Lund was a state champion instead of a third-place finisher.

"I'm so happy for the girls," said Cory Larson, the Blackjacks' head coach, who spent most of his time shaking hands and getting pats on the back after the awards ceremony.

The victory wrapped up an unlikely outcome for Lund and the Blackjacks. Dawson-Boyd trailed by five strokes heading into Wednesday and finished with a 652 over 34 holes after shooting a 302 Wednesday. Fillmore Central, which lost by one stroke to Lac qui Parle Valley last year, shot rounds of 345 and 307.

Lund shot 80 on Tuesday and finished with a 67 over 16 holes Wednesday. She credited just about everybody she could think of for the turnaround, from her brother Tyler's putting tips, to her swing coach Scott Dirk of Alexandria, to Larson — whom she called a great coach and a great math teacher — to her teammates and Dawson-Boyd's fans, which included the boys team that finished seventh in state.

"I'm just so proud of my team," Lund said. "I'm proud of every single girl. I love my team so much. I don't know if I could have gotten through all this without them."

It's the first time Dawson-Boyd's girls had qualified for state and the Blackjacks did it with no seniors and two players on the varsity who had never played golf before this season, Reese Ochsendorf and Laura Schreier. Schreier managed a career-best 98 Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Blackjacks' Alyssa Swedzinski wound up tied for third with rounds of 84 and 69.

"It's pretty special to get the opportunity to do good and get the experience to play with a bunch of different girls," Swedzinski said. "It's crazy to get the opportunity to do this."

BOLD senior Kenna Henriksen finished second with rounds of 80 and 68 for 148. Henriksen, who is headed to Gustavus Adolphus to continue her golf career, was gracious about taking second for the second straight year, mostly because it was fellow Section 5A opponent Lund taking the title.

"Lindsey Lund is a great golfer," Henriksen said. "We've golfed with each other quite a lot and I love playing with her. (Taking second again) is what it is. But I did better (score-wise), so I'll take it."

Fertile-Beltrami won the boys' state title with a 627, beating Walker-Hackensack-Akeley by eight strokes. Dawson-Boyd took seventh with a 695. The Blackjacks shot 13 strokes better Wednesday after carding a 354 Tuesday. Play was delayed by about 75 minutes because of lightning early in the morning.

"I think the second day we did a lot better," said Dawson-Boyd junior Drew Hjelmeland, who had rounds of 82 and 78 for 160, finishing in a tie for 22nd. It left him grinning. It was a good day.

Renville County West's Ryan Schrupp wound up sixth with rounds of 75 and 74 to earn all-state honors.

"I was hoping to get on the podium or at least do better than I did last year," Schrupp said. He did, tying for 10th in 2023. Parker Brock of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley won medalist honors with rounds of 71 and 69 for a 140, two strokes better than Lakeview's Carson Boe, who shot a 68 Tuesday and concluded with a 74.

Dawson-Boyd's boys' squad stayed for the girls' round and offered their support for the state champs. It's definitely a family affair. Drew's sister Kylar Hjelmeland finished tied for 17th with a 184. Carson Stratmoen, who wound up tied for 28th with a 164, saw his sister Claire Stratmoen shoot a 188 to tie for 45th. She shot 16 strokes better Wednesday than Tuesday.

Contemplating a state championship, Claire Stratmoen said, "I think it would be awesome."

Larson is the head coach for both teams. He also is head football and boys basketball coach, which makes him a three-season, four-sport head coach, nearly unheard of in 2024.

"After 26 years, I guess it's all I know," Larson said. "I've been blessed with a great group of kids and that really helps. They really care about each other and are really passionate about competing or are really passionate about golf."

It added up to an unlikely state championship.

The Minnewaska girls wrapped up a weather-shortened Class AA state championship meet with the third-place trophy at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

The Laker girls finished with a combined score of 518. Detroit Lakes scored a 486 to win its first state title since winning three in a row from 2016-18. Lake City was second with 499.

Day 2 was shortened to nine holes due to inclement weather, making it a 27-hole tournament.

Ava Kollman led Minnewaska's efforts with a 39 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 120. She finished tied for 10th place. Annika DeBoer (31st, 128) and Arivia DeBoer (tied-42nd, 133) also placed in the top 50 for the Laker girls.

New London-Spicer's Gabe Truscinski led a trio of area golfers in the boys' championship meet. Truscinski tied for 26th with a two-day score of 118.

Holy Family Catholic won the boys' team title with 438, beating Detroit Lakes' 454 and Totino-Grace's 464.

Hawley's Jack Justesen was the boys' state champion with a 105. Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen claimed the girls' title with a 114.

Willmar's Fernanda Ossa Letelier carded an 89 on Day 1 and a 93 on Day 2 of the Class AAA championships to finish in 69th place at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

Maple Grove, which entered state as the defending champions, repeated, totaling 611 behind round lows of 305 and 306. Wayzata was the state runner-up at 626 and Minnetonka came in third with a 650.

Owatonna's Carmen Jirele earned the state medalist honors. Her two-day 142 was the lowest of any golfer after she shot a 69 in the first round and a 73 in the second.

Jirele was followed by Maple Grove's Amelia Morton (143) and Simley's Reese McCauley (145).

Team scoring

(1) Maple Grove 305-306—611 ... (2) Wayzata 306-320—626 ... (3) Minnetonka 326-324—650 ... (4) Alexandria 346-336—682 ... (5) Northfield 349-338—687 ... (6) East Ridge 353-339—692 ... (7) Elk River 362-336—698 ... (8) Mahtomedi 355-350—705Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carmen Jirele, Owatonna, 69-73—142 ... (2) Amelia Morton, Maple Grove, 71-72—143 ... (3t) Reese McCauley, Simley, 74-71—145 ... (3t) Ava Hanneman, Orono, 76-69—145 ... (5t) Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata, 71-77—148 ... (5t) Jovie Ordal, Lakeville South, 71-77—148WILLMAR — (69) Fernanda Ossa Letelier 89-93—182

Team scoring

(18 holes on Day 1, 16 holes on Day 2 due to weather)

Benilde-St. Margaret's took first place in the boys' team champion by a razor-thin margin. The Red Nights won with 596, beating Waconia by one stroke. Maple Grove was third with 599 and Rosemount was fourth with 600.