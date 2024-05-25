State Girls Track and Field: Mossy duo garner first ever state medals

May 25—They're classmates and best friends. They warmed up and competed with and against each other on Friday afternoon.

And they ended up right next to each other in the final standings of the javelin throw.

Mossyrock sophomores Miley Sanders and Renzy Marshall placed fifth and sixth in the Class 1B javelin on day two of the state track and field championships at Zaepfel Stadium on the campus of Eisenhower High School.

"It is really cool; heart-warming," Sanders said.

Sanders was on a heater prior to state, securing six straight wins — including the crossover district meet. A year after missing the state tournament, she made up for lost time.

An offseason filled with more strength allowed Sanders to unleash a throw of 108 feet, 10 inches.

"I've been in the weight room more this year than last year," Sanders said.

Both Sanders' and Marshall's best throw came on their first one. It is the first year Marshall has focused more time on javelin.

She is primarily a sprinter, but added javelin as a "new challenge"

"It is a difficult skill to master. I was hoping I'd be good enough to hopefully qualify for districts. I didn't think I'd make it this far."

Sanders' big in-meet adjustment has been the start. Prior to this spring, she didn't get the running start down the runway and was doing a five-step technique.

Add in a sore arm and Sanders was fighting an uphill battle to finish fifth.

"I was pretty worried," Sanders said. "I woke up, put an icy-hot on and prayed for the best."

Rainier's Haleigh Hanson registered a fifth place finish in the 2B shot put with a toss of 34-11.50, one of five throws on the day that went over 34 feet.

It marks the seniors second consecutive medal in the shot after finishing eighth last spring.

"Honestly, I'm proud of myself," Hanson said. "I could have done better, but I'm glad my last throw was my farthest."

Hanson moved into the top-five on her last two throws of 34-08.50 and her toss that nearly went 35 feet-even. She finished third at districts after triumphing in the C2BL championships.

"Once I threw the 34, it was a better feeling," Hanson said. "Let's push it, keep it going. I'm looking forward to discus."

Hanson is one of the favorites to win the event alongside Adna's Karsyn Freeman and Lillian Boyd. Onalaska's Kiley Talley grabbed seventh place in the shot to snare a medal.

The Mountaineers sit in fifth place overall in the team race with 12 points, 15 behind current leader St. George's.