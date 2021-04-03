State Girls Basketball: NLS Wildcat takes on a different role

Patrick Bernadeau, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
·8 min read

Apr. 3—NEW LONDON — One of the keys to the New London-Spicer girls basketball team reaching back-to-back state tournaments has been its size.

Not many teams in any classification feature three players at or above six feet tall. But the Wildcats have enjoyed that luxury the past few years with seniors Erin Knisley, Ava Kraemer and Grace DeSchepper.

With a significant height advantage, NLS has won 51 of its last 53 games. The team owns the paint on most nights by dominating the glass, altering shots and making baskets from the post.

However, during the Wildcats' 2021 state run, a member of their tall frontcourt has been absent from the floor.

Selected as one of the team's captains, DeSchepper suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through the regular season. It's been an up-and-down ride for the 6-1 post since then. She's grappled with her playing career coming to an end, how she fits into the team's current success and ways she can still have an impact.

For the end of the bench, she'll watch the Wildcats take on Providence Academy in a Class AA state semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

"I'm mainly looking forward to cheer for them and hopefully put some smiles on their faces with my cheering," DeSchepper said. "Hopefully, we can win the game."

"I just see myself as there to support them because this is still my team. Even though I'm not on the court, I'll do anything I can do to keep them motivated and determined on the court."

The injury

DeSchepper was an important factor to NLS' 7-0 start to the season.

The senior post's best game came when she put up 15 points, pulled down 16 rebounds and collected three steals in a 52-33 win over Annandale on Jan. 26. She added an eight-point, 11-rebound performance against Glencoe-Silver Lake on Feb. 2.

But one week later, her season came crashing down.

Playing at Litchfield on Feb. 9, DeSchepper received a pass from Emma Hanson and saw an opening to take a shot. The attempt came up short. She chased after the offensive rebound but fell to the ground after a collision with sophomore teammate Jaden Coahran.

"It hurt quite a bit, so I stayed down," DeSchepper recalled.

DeSchepper was helped to the bench, where she watched the rest of the game. Still experiencing pain in her right knee afterward, she spent the night in the emergency room awaiting X-rays.

The following week, she had an MRI scheduled. That's when she found out that she had a torn anterior cruciate ligament. It was her first serious injury.

"It was the worst news ever because she's my best friend on and off the court," Knisley said. "We played together since we were super little. It's our senior year; we had big hopes for this year and now she's out."

With DeSchepper, the Wildcats have been forced to a shorter rotation. Suddenly, Kraemer and Knisley have a bit more weight on their shoulders. The post players have to be more careful about getting into foul trouble. Additionally, if either of them get tired or simply aren't playing well, there isn't a player of DeSchepper's caliber ready to replace them for a spell.

Her absence has been felt elsewhere.

"It's definitely been different in practice, not having that one other big person to practice and shoot against," Kraemer said. "It makes it a little bit harder to prepare for other teams when they have taller girls."

Tough pill to swallow

NLS is unbeaten since the DeSchepper injury. Ranked first in the state by Minnesota Basketball News, the team won its final 10 regular season games by average of 27.3 points per game.

DeSchepper was there for all of it, except she was relegated to the sidelines.

She was there when the Wildcats cruised past Albany 62-45 on March 1 in a battle of the two top-ranked teams in the state. She was there when the Wildcats won the regular-season rematch against Litchfield 58-49 on March 5 and their postseason meeting on March 22, a 70-45 blowout in favor of NLS.

"At first I thought it was quite a bit to process that I wouldn't be able to play with them anymore," DeSchepper said. "But then as the weeks went on, it started to sink in a lot more. It's not the best feeling."

The hardest moment for her was when the team won the section championship. After the Wildcats outlasted Redwood Valley 59-55 to capture the Section 3AA crown on March 25, DeSchepper joined her teammates on the floor for the photos with the championship trophy. DeSchepper was the first one headed toward the locker room once the photos were complete. As she slowly limped off the floor, she began to cry as she was overcome with emotion.

"I'm so proud of this team, but it was a lot to see everyone so happy and proud of themselves during that game when I was just sitting there doing nothing but cheering," DeSchepper said. "I'm very proud of them winning that (game).

"What I miss the most is being able to laugh with them. If something funny happened, just being with them on the court. I miss just being in the game with them and understanding what they're feeling."

The first person to console her was head coach Mike Dreier.

The winningest girls' basketball head coach in state history has seen his fair share of heartbreak and injuries over the years.

"You just have to remind her of what she means to the team and how important she is to this group," Dreier said. "The fact is that she is a captain and she has to be a leader even though she can't be leading on the court right now."

Bernadeau: Taking stock in area girls basketball

The starting six

As the higher seed team in its state quarterfinal matchup against Lake City last Tuesday, the Wildcats were introduced last to the crowd.

NLS went with its usual starting lineup: Knisley, Kraemer, Hanson, senior guard Mackenzie Rich and sophomore guard Avery Rich. Just before the starting five made their way onto the floor, an honorary sixth starter was called out by the public address announcer at Chanhassen High School: Grace DeSchepper.

"I definitely was not expecting that," DeSchepper said. "It definitely was a surprise, but it meant a lot to be recognized even though I'm not exactly doing anything on the court with my teammates."

Dreier came up with the idea and asked the public announcer during pregame warmups if she could have her name called.

"She's a caring, sensitive girl," Dreier said of DeSchepper. "She's willing to do whatever it best for the whole team."

Not only is DeSchepper caring, she's arguably the funniest person on the team. Admittedly, she doesn't take things very seriously and is always willing to insert humor into any situation.

"She's always super funny and likes to have a really good time," Knisley said. "She's always cared about everyone and is just a really great friend."

Kraemer added: "She's always the one that will make you laugh and she's having something funny to say at practice. I guess we missed that on the court, but I'm glad we still have that on the sidelines with us."

There may be something to replace the joy, thrill, or in DeSchepper's words, the "laughs" while competing on the hardwood. But she remains a significant factor in NLS' hopes of winning a state title. And every member of the team has made sure of it.

"They've been constantly reassuring me that they miss me and that they wish that I could play with that again," DeSchepper said. "Same with Coach Dreier, always telling me that I'm a big part of this team and they couldn't have been here without me. That means a lot."

State tournament pairings

(at Target Center, Minneapolis)

Class A

Semifinals Tuesday

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (22-1) vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (23-0), 10 a.m.

Minneota (23-0) vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (19-4), noon

Final Friday

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals Tuesday

Albany (22-1) vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake (19-4), 2 p.m.

New London-Spicer (22-0) vs. Providence Academy (21-1), 5 p.m.

Final Friday

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals Tuesday

Richfield Holy Angels (20-2) vs. Marshall (21-0), 7 p.m.

Hill-Murray (20-1) vs. Becker (17-3), 9 p.m.

Final Friday

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class AAAA

Semifinals Wednesday

Hopkins (16-0) vs. Chaska (16-0), 7 p.m.

Rosemount (19-3) vs. Centennial (21-1), 9 p.m.

Final Friday

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

Recommended Stories

  • Bears GM confirms what fans feared most: Andy Dalton is team's starting QB

    The Bears liked what they saw in Andy Dalton.

  • Barty and Andreescu set up first career meeting in Miami final

    World number one Ash Barty and former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu completed contrasting semi-final victories in the Miami Open, setting up a mouth-watering first career meeting between the Grand Slam winners in Saturday's final. Australian Barty spent the last year at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Miami is her first tournament abroad since February 2020. Andreescu also returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at the Australian Open in February, but after playing a follow-up event in Melbourne she had to withdraw from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • Cris Cyborg headlines Bellator 259 in rematch with Leslie Smith

    One of the most dominant female fighters in MMA history will return this spring in a rematch.

  • UCLA's Juzang could be first Asian American NBA lottery pick

    Johnny Juzang's impact at UCLA has been immediate since he transferred from Kentucky, giving the Bruins the scorer and dynamic player they had been missing in recent years. The junior guard is playing his best at just the right time, leading the Bruins into the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Projected to be the second Asian American NBA first-round pick, possibly in the lottery, he has become an inspiration for younger players at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise.

  • Report: Isaiah Thomas signing 10-day deal with New Orleans Pelicans

    Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.

  • Justin Rose interview: 'Golf's distance obsession will shorten careers'

    As that fabled 17-year-old amateur who finished fourth at The Open, it is fair to say that Justin Rose knows a bit about youth golf and turning prodigy into glory and that is why he is the perfect champion to headline the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. It is also why the sport and its wannabes should listen when he warns about the current obsession with power. Rose goes into next week's Masters acutely aware that there is a burgeoning and bludgeoning revolution taking place as the young guns storm the elite. Bryson DeChambeau is at its vanguard and the reigning US Open will once again arrive in Georgia attempting to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys!”. The bombs of DeChambeau and the likes of Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ will no doubt explode into the headlines and catch the attention of juniors with their sights set on an eye-stretching future. But Rose would like to ask them a few questions. “Is it the short term or the long term that they are thinking of when it comes to their time as a professional?” he says. “Because with some of these swings nowadays, I’m not sure it can be both.” Those lucky ones who qualify for the finals of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath in October will get to meet the former world No 1 in person and benefit from his major-winning experience. “I will certainly advise caution if they are dead set on emulating what they see on TV, with these 200mph ball speeds and 400-yard drives” he says. “Because we are dealing with a lot of unknowns and we don’t know yet the toll this will take on the body. The more force we generate, the more force the body has to absorb. The torque is incredible. “If you look at my generation — say me, Adam Scott and Sergio [Garcia] — we are probably the first wave that’s grown up with the fitness and physio side and I kind of feel we're in the sweet spot, the way we approached the game in the last 20 years, focusing on our mobility and flexibility and looking at the big picture. And I think our best golf could well be in front of us, as weird as that is to say with us all in our 40s. “Whereas I feel like that the generation coming up behind us is pushing the limit much harder than than we did from a physical point of view and even though science is improving and we are understanding more and more about the body, eventually those aggressive motions have to take their impact. "If it carries on like this and if everyone coming out here is looking for the power game, then maybe careers will get shorter and there won’t be players in their 40s still able to compete at the top of the sport. “Apart from the physical issues that might be suffered, I think that would be a huge shame. Watching Westy [Lee Westwood] and Bryson going at it at Bay Hill [last month] was great because you had a 48-year-old taking on a 27-year-old. That sort of battle between the generations is unique to golf. “Westy and what he has done in the last year and a half is a huge inspiration. It’s a great part of what I love about golf. Lee is playing with wisdom and experience and gratitude. They are powerful words, but there is something so noble about it. That longevity and endless hunger should be celebrated and it is. That is my concern with this drive for length — the professional male game could lose all that.”

  • Colby Covington preparing as if he’s the backup for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

    Colby Covington is ready to step in if anything happens in the UFC 261 welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

  • Stephen Curry, Sue Bird star in hilarious new CarMax commercial

    "11 All-Star appearances. Can you imagine?"

  • Soccer: Germany stunned by North Macedonia in rare World Cup qualifier home defeat

    Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three. The results mean that coach Joachim Loew, who is quitting after the European Championship, will be leaving Germany in third place on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia after they scored an 85th-minute winner through Eljif Elmas.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/01/2021

  • Fearless cat invades Coors Field, tries to take over CF from Cody Bellinger

    Let us tell you about a very good cat.

  • Dustin Poirier signs contract for UFC 264 trilogy fight vs. Conor McGregor

    The expected trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor appears to be at least halfway home.

  • UFC champion Francis Ngannou eyes Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

    Newly-crowned UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou can see himself crossing over into boxing and taking on heavyweights like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

  • 17-game season: Ranking the 16 new games added to the 2021 NFL schedule from least to most watchable

    Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers in a rematch of the original Super Bowl? Yeah, No. 1 was an easy pick.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Though Conor McGregor still needs to sign the deal, the third fight between the two is expected to take place in July.

  • Don’t worry: Francis Ngannou-Jon Jones fight will happen

    An Ngannou-Jones fight for the heavyweight title would be about as big as it gets in the UFC. It’s too big for the promotion to squander.

  • Donovan Mitchell to fly with Jazz again after emergency landing: 'I've calmed down, and I'll be good'

    “I immediately got scared as s**t because I hate flying in general and it didn’t sound good."

  • NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for 'offensive, derogatory' DM exchange with Michael Rapaport

    Michael Rapaport shared extremely offensive and profane direct messages between him and Kevin Durant earlier this week.

  • Alexander Volkanovski, Brian Ortega set to coach ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ return season on ESPN

    The UFC's "Ultimate Fighter" reality series is back, and the coaches are set.

  • Missing Stephen Curry, Warriors lose most lopsided game of NBA season

    The Warriors lost to the Raptors by 53 points. It somehow could have been worse.