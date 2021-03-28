ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cold Springs' West earns 1st-team honors; Other local standouts recognized by ASWA

Jake Winfrey, The Cullman Times, Ala.
·11 min read

Mar. 28—Cold Springs' Toni West secured first-team accolades in Class 2A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its 2020-21 All-State girls basketball teams on Sunday.

West — a third-teamer last year — spearheads a group of deserving Cullman County standouts that caught the eye of the ASWA this past season.

Good Hope's Ivey Maddox (4A) and West Point's Lexi Shadix (5A) notched second-team accolades, while Good Hope's Rudi Derrick (4A) and Hanceville's Cassidy Campbell (4A) were named honorable mentions.

The All-State basketball teams are decided by the ASWA's prep committee, which chooses from a list of tremendous athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the selection process.

Players of the Year will be announced April 3 (girls) and April 4 (boys).

The Super 5 teams will be released April 8, and Miss Basketball (April 10) and Mr. Basketball (April 11) announcements will follow shortly afterward.

See below for capsules on local basketball players spotlighted by the ASWA, as well as complete All-State girls basketball teams.

------

Name: Toni West

School: Cold Springs

Year: Senior

Class: Class 2A

All-State Status: First Team

Highlights: Averaged 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game ... Had 82 steals and eight blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... Bill Shelton Award ... 1,522 career points ... Third-team selection in 2019-20.

Coach Speak: "I'm extremely proud of her. As a coach, you watch your kids and know what they put in. I've seen firsthand everything she's done. She's worked so hard to get to where she is. Her passion and love for the game is like nothing I've ever seen before. I don't have to tell her to play or practice hard. She's non-stop every game, every practice. I'm proud of her and happy for her." — Cold Springs' Tammy West

------

Name: Ivey Maddox

School: Good Hope

Year: Freshman

Class: Class 4A

All-State Status: Second Team

Highlights: Averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game ... Had 125 steals and 60 blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... Helped Good Hope reach Elite Eight for the first time since 2012.

Coach Speak: "Ivey had a solid year for us. She was one of our top scorers but also led us in rebounding and blocked shots. She had a ton of stats for us. She's one of those girls who, when she's in the game, makes it a tougher matchup for the other team." — Good Hope's Justin Aby

------

Name: Lexi Shadix

School: West Point

Year: Senior

Class: Class 5A

All-State Status: Second Team

Highlights: Averaged 21.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game ... Had 55 steals and 54 blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... 2,100 career points ... The Times' All-Area Player of the Year.

Coach Speak: "She basically carried us. She averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds a game and carried us on her back after losing all those seniors last year. She's just hard to stop, and I'm going to miss her. I'm going to miss her shot-blocking, her rebounding, her shooting. We're going to miss that in a big way. She's also a good kid, too." — West Point's John Welborn

------

Name: Rudi Derrick

School: Good Hope

Year: Sophomore

Class: Class 4A

All-State Status: Honorable Mention

Highlights: Averaged 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game ... Had 85 steals and 10 blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... Helped Good Hope reach Elite Eight for the first time since 2012.

Coach Speak: "From last year to this year, Rudi was a totally different player. I couldn't hardly take her out of the game. She went from averaging three points last year to almost 17 this year. A lot of that was because of the work she put in at the gym." — Good Hope's Justin Aby

------

Name: Cassidy Campbell

School: Hanceville

Year: Senior

Class: Class 4A

All-State Status: Honorable Mention

Highlights: Averaged 17.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game ... Had 27 steals and 10 blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... Bill Shelton Award.

Coach Speak: "Cassidy was great for us — probably one of the best leaders I've coached in a long time. She played hard and gave everything she had every night. We're going to miss her. I can't say enough good things about her. She's a joy to be around. She also set a great example for the younger girls and, hopefully, we can grow from that." — Hanceville's Tim Bellmon

------

CLASS 7A GIRLS

First Team

Reniya Kelly, Hoover, So., G, 5-5

Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., G, 6-1

Olivia Porter, Auburn, Jr., G, 5-8

Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills, Jr., G, 5-7

Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, Jr., G, 5-10

Second Team

Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, Fr., C, 6-1

Morgan Ficklin, Central-Phenix City, Jr., F, 6-1

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover, Jr., G, 5-8

MG Lymon, Foley, Sr., G, 5-6

Amiyah Rollins, Dothan, Jr., G-F, 5-10

Third Team

Syriah Daniels, Auburn, Fr., G, 6-0

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville, Fr., G, 5-9

Camille Jenkins, Gadsden City, Sr., G, 5-5

Kennedy Langham, Sparkman, So., G, 5-7

T'Keyah Weatherly, Theodore, Jr., G, 5-9

Honorable Mention

Jaida Gosha, Enterprise, Jr., F, 5-10

Alexis Hudgens, Dothan, Sr., G-F, 5-8

Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City, 7th, G, 5-8

Coach of the Year

Tonya Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville

------

CLASS 6A GIRLS

First Team

Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, Jr., G, 5-8

Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, Sr., G, 5-8

Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, Sr., F, 6-2

Samiya Steele, Hazel Green, Jr., G, 5-7

Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 5-3

Second Team

Caroline Bachus, Athens, Jr., F, 6-2

Maddison Dowling, Gulf Shores, Jr., F, 5-10

Bre'Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-1

Kaleah Taylor, Oxford, Jr., G, 5-4

Grace Watson, Hazel Green, Sr., F, 6-0

Third Team

Mya Barnes, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-1

Ellen Fleming, Chelsea, Sr., G, 5-11

Laci Gogan, Pelham, So., G, 5-8

Zahria Hoskey, Eufaula, Jr., G, 5-7

Libby Privett, Madison Academy, Jr., G, 5-8

Honorable Mention

Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle, Sr., F, 5-11

Skye Harris, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., G-F, 5-11

Bellah Machen, Mortimer Jordan, Jr., G, 5-8

XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford, Fr., G, 5-7

Coach of the Year

Adria Harris, Carver-Montgomery

------

CLASS 5A GIRLS

First Team

Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield, Jr., G, 6-0

Saniah Parker, Mae Jemison, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, Sr., F, 6-0

Sadie Thompson, Lawrence Co., Sr., G, 5-6

Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, Sr., G, 5-7

Second Team

Renijah Brown, Marbury, Sr., G, 5-6

Makala Hobdy, Charles Henderson, So., G, 5-5

Dorsey Parker, UMS-Wright, Jr., C, 6-1

Lexi Shadix, West Point, Sr., F, 6-0

Kylera Warren, Central-Tuscaloosa, So., C, 6-6

Third Team

Maya Cunningham, Pleasant Grove, Sr., F, 5-9

Aeraeonna Manuel, Selma, Sr., F, 5-11

Destinee Nelson, Carver-Birmingham, So., G, 5-8

Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, Jr., G, 5-7

Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville, So., G, 5-8

Honorable Mention

Shakyiah Clark, Wenonah, Sr., G, 5-4

Kalyx Cole, LeFlore, Sr., G, 5-6

Kristian Jackson, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-6

Ella Vallas, St. Paul's, So., G, 6-2

Coach of the Year

Jarvis Wilson, Carver-Birmingham

------

CLASS 4A GIRLS

First Team

Allasha Dudley, Anniston, Sr., G, 5-6

Brooke Jones, Rogers, Sr., F, 5-7

Naomi Jones, Jackson, So., C, 6-3

Janiya Labyzon, Vigor, Jr., F, 5-9

Jenna Walker, Priceville, Sr., G, 5-8

Second Team

Asia Barclay, Anniston, Sr., F, 6-1

Madie Krieger, Rogers, Jr., G, 5-6

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope, Fr., G, 5-10

Baylor Phillips, Oneonta, So., G, 5-8

Chloe Siegel, Deshler, So., G, 5-7

Third Team

Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton, Fr., G, 5-8

Zharia Hubbard, Dora, Sr., F-C, 6-0

Madison Johnson, Geneva, So., G, 5-10

Karlee Perry, Cherokee Co., Sr., G, 5-4

Grace Rittenhouse, Handley, Sr., F, 5-10

Honorable Mention

Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, Sr., G, 6-0

Cassidy Campbell, Hanceville, Sr., G, 5-8

Rudi Derrick, Good Hope, So., G, 5-6

ShaDonya Johnson, Williamson, So., C, 6-0

Coach of the Year

Blake Prestage, Rogers

------

CLASS 3A GIRLS

First Team

Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, Jr., G, 5-8

Chloe Johnson, Montgomery Academy, Jr., G, 5-7

Kenadie Lee, Sylvania, Sr., G, 5-6

Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, So., G, 5-8

Emma Kate Tittle, Winfield, Jr., G, 5-7

Second Team

Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, Sr., G, 5-6

Vanessa Samuel, T.R. Miller, Sr., G, 5-4

Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., So., C, 6-0

CoCo Thomas, Prattville Christian, So., F, 5-11

Tori Vice, Ohatchee, Sr., G, 5-9

Third Team

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, So., F, 5-10

Haley Homesley, Weaver, Sr., F, 5-10

Adriana Jones, Greensboro, Jr., G, 5-6

Leighton Robertson, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Tyla Tatum, Collinsville, So., G, 5-9

Honorable Mention

Madi Caddell, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 5-6

Kaylie Davenport, Flomaton, Sr., G, 5-6

Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian, So., C, 6-1

Vanessa Stoudemire, Opp, So., G, 5-9

Coach of the Year

Kyle Finch, Sylvania

------

CLASS 2A GIRLS

First Team

Ace Austin, Spring Garden, 8th, G, 5-5

Molly Heard, Pisgah, Jr., G-F, 5-11

Kamie Kirk, Hatton, Sr., C, 6-0

Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co., Sr., C-F-G, 6-3

Toni West, Cold Springs, Sr., G, 5-7

Second Team

Ahniya Foster, Midfield, Sr., F, 5-10

Feliah Greer, LaFayette, Sr., F, 5-9

Makenna Long, G.W. Long, Jr., G, 5-8

Whitney Novak, St. Luke's, Sr., F, 5-11

Kallie Tinker, Pisgah, So., G, 5-3

Third Team

Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's, Jr., G, 5-8

Josie Harville, Hatton, Sr., G, 5-7

Lanie Henderson, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 5-9

Raven McCain, B.B. Comer, Sr., G, 5-9

Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, Jr., G-F, 5-10

Honorable Mention

Jaylyn Baker, Elba, Sr., F, 5-10

Breanna Glaze, Lanett, Jr., G, 6-2

Khashya Richardson, Luverne, So., G, 5-5

Reagan Taylor, Horseshoe Bend, Fr., G, 5-7

Coach of the Year

Carey Ellison, Pisgah

------

CLASS 1A GIRLS

First Team

Sharae Coleman, Florala, Jr., G, 5-6

Serenity Metcalfe, Marion Co., 8th, G, 5-5

Gabby Perkins, Brantley, Sr., F, 6-0

Gracie Stucky, Skyline, Sr., G, 5-6

Timya Thurman, Linden, So., C, 6-6

Second Team

Erin Culp, Marion Co., Jr., F, 5-9

Tenasia Gordon, Georgiana, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Kinley Johnson, Samson, Sr., G, 5-4

Bella Millirons, Coosa Christian, So., G, 5-8

Gracie Rowell, Skyline, Fr., G, 5-7

Third Team

Kya Brown, Winterboro, So., G, 5-7

Alaysia Burns, Linden, Jr., G, 5-7

Brooke Hill, Berry, Sr., G, 5-8

Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, Jr., G, 5-6

Victoria O'Neill, Donoho, Sr., G, 5-3

Honorable Mention

Chloe Davidson, Coosa Christian, Sr., F, 5-8

Brantley Edberg, Samson, Fr., G, 5-5

Kendall Lacoste, University Charter, So., G, 5-6

Tayla Murph, Loachapoka, So., G, 5-4

Coach of the Year

Scott Veal, Marion Co.

------

AISA GIRLS

First Team

Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy, Sr., G, 5-7

Mya Brooks, Glenwood, Sr., F, 5-11

Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood, Jr., G, 5-5

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, So., G, 6-0

Willesha Lang, Tuscaloosa Academy, So., G, 5-4

Second Team

Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, Jr., G, 5-7

Megan Chapman, Southern Academy, Sr., G, 5-8

Amiyah Govan, Abbeville Christian, Jr., F, 5-9

Zaria Johnson, Evangel Christian, Jr., C, 6-4

Sarah Murph, Lakeside, Sr., F, 5-11

Third Team

Bailey Brown, Morgan Academy, So., G, 5-4

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, Fr., G, 5-6

Grace Compton, Clarke Prep, Sr., G, 5-7

Molly Powell, Lowndes Academy, So., G, 5-7

Lauren Richmond, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., F, 5-8

Honorable Mention

McKenzie Deason, Sparta, Sr., G, 5-6

Patricia Peoples, Meadowview, Sr., C, 6-2

Mackie Ross, Macon-East, Jr., F, 5-7

Amity White, Pike Liberal Arts, So., G, 5-5

Coach of the Year

Chris George, Clarke Prep

Recommended Stories

  • Why Povetkin rematch is hardly a must-win fight for Dillian Whyte

    Another loss would put Whyte back in an increasingly crowded division, no doubt, but it would be far from a career-ender.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Rory McIlroy sends tee shot into pool, loses at WGC Match Play

    Rory McIlroy found himself quickly taking on water Wednesday morning at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas. The four-time major champion's tee shot on the fifth hole sailed wide left at Austin Country Club, bounded off the cart path and bounced over a fence before resting in a nearby swimming pool. "I got 3 up in that match early," Poulter said, per the Golf Channel.

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

    Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five. Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

  • As the battle for pay equity in sports rages on, more and more women are investing in themselves

    When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down leagues there was fear it would set women's sports back. Instead, women have gone forward with being the change they've long sought.

  • The Latest: Dustin Johnson, MacIntyre battle to a draw

    Bob MacIntyre of Scotland gave the world's No. 1 player all he could handle in the Dell Technologies Match Play. In fact, Dustin Johnson had to rally just to escape with a tie. MacIntyre build a 2-up lead with three holes to play Thursday when Johnson birdied the 16th, and then tied the match with a tough 18-footer.

  • Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

    Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.

  • Draymond Green thinks he's 'the best defender to ever play in the NBA,' but Tony Allen disagrees

    Draymond Green thinks he's the best ever. Tony Allen thinks he's delusional.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • Poeltl, DeRozan lead Spurs past Bulls in Vucevic's debut

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) Gregg Popovich became the fastest to reach 1,300 career wins, not that San Antonio's veteran coach cared about the milestone. Popovich was prouder that the Spurs snapped a four-game losing streak during a difficult point of the season. Jakob Poeltl scored 20 points, DeMar DeRozan had 17 and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat Chicago 120-104 on Saturday night in Nikola Vucevic's debut with the Bulls.

  • Olympics-Injury ends champion racewalker Tallent's bid for Tokyo swan song

    Australia's former Olympic champion racewalker Jared Tallent announced his retirement on Friday after injury stymied his bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games in Tokyo later this year. The 36-year-old, who won gold in the 50km walk at the 2012 Olympics retrospectively and also took silver in the event at the 2008 and 2016 games, ends his career as the most decorated male Australian in track and field. "I had planned for Tokyo to be my swansong but I've had a number of setbacks from an injury to my hamstring, with the latest one putting a halt to my final preparations for the Australian 50km Race walking championships this weekend," Tallent said.

  • Cardinals agree to deal with ex-Titans, ex-Patriots CB Malcolm Butler

    The former Super Bowl hero is the latest high-profile acquisition by the Cardinals.

  • Blaney, Bowman fastest in practice sessions on Bristol dirt

    Ryan Blaney was fastest in NASCAR Cup Series final practice Friday on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt. Blaney posted the fastest lap early on in the 50-minute session with a time of 20.172 seconds at 89.233 mph in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Alex Bowman, who topped the leaderboard at the conclusion of opening […]

  • Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch after being denied clear winner for Portugal

    Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch and threw his armband to the floor after being denied an added-time winner in their World Cup qualifying 2-2 draw against Serbia. The Juventus forward thought he had scored at the death as although his angled shot was cleared by defender Stefan Mitrovic, television replays appeared to show the ball crossing the line. However, with no goal-line technology or VAR available in Belgrade his effort was not allowed. A furious Ronaldo was booked for protesting before marching off down the tunnel at the final whistle and hurling away his captain's armband in disgust.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Victor Oladipo to Heat; Kyle Lowry staying with Raptors

    The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

  • Knicks emotional upon hearing news of Mitchell Robinson's injury

    The emotion was raw and real from the Knicks when speaking about Mitchell Robinson's fractured foot he suffered on Saturday in Milwaukee.

  • Draymond Green reacts to Clippers acquiring Rajon Rondo in trade with Hawks for Lou Williams

    Following the Clippers' trade between the Hawks that included Rajon Rondo and Lou Williams, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter.

  • How a search party, an unfavorable ruling and a missed 6-foot putt sunk Jordan Spieth on Saturday

    AUSTIN, Texas - For those who don't know anything about golf - and there were many rambling around the grounds at Austin Country Club on Saturday - it would have been hard to tell who won and who lost as Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar stepped off the ...

  • Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou

    Francis Ngannou wowed the mixed martial arts community with an incredible performance at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. But as Ngannou shined in the main event Saturday night, a superfight with Jon Jones looms. “Bones” relinquished the light heavyweight championship in 2020 with intentions to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship. UFC president Dana White said multiple times that Jones would face the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic and now that a victor has emerged, the buzz surrounding this potential superfight is palpable. Jones almost immediately reacted to Ngannou’s knockout victory by encouraging the UFC to give him a hefty paycheck to fight for the heavyweight belt. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376026372607373317?s=20 Dana White quickly responded to Jones’ Twitter call at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference. “If I’m Jon Jones and I’m sitting at home watching this fight, I start [thinking of] moving to 185,” White said. White also gave his take on what Jones meant by his tweet. “I can sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ means,” White said. “You can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?” Jones then answered White’s seemingly facetious recommendation to drop down to the middleweight division. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376031643450765317?s=20 White was then made aware of the previously mentioned tweet at the post-fight press conference and responded again to Jones. “I like it, that sounds serious then Jon,” he said. White then doubled down. “Call Hunter [Campbell] right now,” he said. “We can make that fight tonight, Jon. Call Hunter right now.” White then claimed Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, appearing to not believe Jones is truly willing to step into the octagon with the new heavyweight king. “Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight? Listen, it’s one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it,” White said. “Do you want the fight? I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s gotta do is call and do it. Like I said, it’s easy to say you want the fight.” Jones then fired off a series of tweets, taking exception to White’s comments and asserting that he does want the title shot against Ngannou. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376038574861086726?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376039045264859140?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041516406202369?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041607711973377?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376042155387457539?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376065734145548288?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376066794574675974?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376068108079656961 With all of this transpiring just minutes after Ngannou’s coronation as the new king of the heavyweight division, the developments at heavyweight within the next few days or weeks should be very interesting. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet UFC 260 Scrum: Dana questions whether Jon Jones really wants to fight Francis Ngannou (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Ronaldo fumes after World Cup qualifying winner denied, Belgium held

    Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain's armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying on Saturday, while Romelu Lukaku's 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic.