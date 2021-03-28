ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cold Springs' West earns 1st-team honors; Other local standouts recognized by ASWA

Mar. 28—Cold Springs' Toni West secured first-team accolades in Class 2A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its 2020-21 All-State girls basketball teams on Sunday.

West — a third-teamer last year — spearheads a group of deserving Cullman County standouts that caught the eye of the ASWA this past season.

Good Hope's Ivey Maddox (4A) and West Point's Lexi Shadix (5A) notched second-team accolades, while Good Hope's Rudi Derrick (4A) and Hanceville's Cassidy Campbell (4A) were named honorable mentions.

The All-State basketball teams are decided by the ASWA's prep committee, which chooses from a list of tremendous athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the selection process.

Players of the Year will be announced April 3 (girls) and April 4 (boys).

The Super 5 teams will be released April 8, and Miss Basketball (April 10) and Mr. Basketball (April 11) announcements will follow shortly afterward.

See below for capsules on local basketball players spotlighted by the ASWA, as well as complete All-State girls basketball teams.

------

Name: Toni West

School: Cold Springs

Year: Senior

Class: Class 2A

All-State Status: First Team

Highlights: Averaged 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game ... Had 82 steals and eight blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... Bill Shelton Award ... 1,522 career points ... Third-team selection in 2019-20.

Coach Speak: "I'm extremely proud of her. As a coach, you watch your kids and know what they put in. I've seen firsthand everything she's done. She's worked so hard to get to where she is. Her passion and love for the game is like nothing I've ever seen before. I don't have to tell her to play or practice hard. She's non-stop every game, every practice. I'm proud of her and happy for her." — Cold Springs' Tammy West

------

Name: Ivey Maddox

School: Good Hope

Year: Freshman

Class: Class 4A

All-State Status: Second Team

Highlights: Averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game ... Had 125 steals and 60 blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... Helped Good Hope reach Elite Eight for the first time since 2012.

Coach Speak: "Ivey had a solid year for us. She was one of our top scorers but also led us in rebounding and blocked shots. She had a ton of stats for us. She's one of those girls who, when she's in the game, makes it a tougher matchup for the other team." — Good Hope's Justin Aby

------

Name: Lexi Shadix

School: West Point

Year: Senior

Class: Class 5A

All-State Status: Second Team

Highlights: Averaged 21.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game ... Had 55 steals and 54 blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... 2,100 career points ... The Times' All-Area Player of the Year.

Coach Speak: "She basically carried us. She averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds a game and carried us on her back after losing all those seniors last year. She's just hard to stop, and I'm going to miss her. I'm going to miss her shot-blocking, her rebounding, her shooting. We're going to miss that in a big way. She's also a good kid, too." — West Point's John Welborn

------

Name: Rudi Derrick

School: Good Hope

Year: Sophomore

Class: Class 4A

All-State Status: Honorable Mention

Highlights: Averaged 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game ... Had 85 steals and 10 blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... Helped Good Hope reach Elite Eight for the first time since 2012.

Coach Speak: "From last year to this year, Rudi was a totally different player. I couldn't hardly take her out of the game. She went from averaging three points last year to almost 17 this year. A lot of that was because of the work she put in at the gym." — Good Hope's Justin Aby

------

Name: Cassidy Campbell

School: Hanceville

Year: Senior

Class: Class 4A

All-State Status: Honorable Mention

Highlights: Averaged 17.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game ... Had 27 steals and 10 blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... Bill Shelton Award.

Coach Speak: "Cassidy was great for us — probably one of the best leaders I've coached in a long time. She played hard and gave everything she had every night. We're going to miss her. I can't say enough good things about her. She's a joy to be around. She also set a great example for the younger girls and, hopefully, we can grow from that." — Hanceville's Tim Bellmon

------

CLASS 7A GIRLS

First Team

Reniya Kelly, Hoover, So., G, 5-5

Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., G, 6-1

Olivia Porter, Auburn, Jr., G, 5-8

Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills, Jr., G, 5-7

Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, Jr., G, 5-10

Second Team

Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, Fr., C, 6-1

Morgan Ficklin, Central-Phenix City, Jr., F, 6-1

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover, Jr., G, 5-8

MG Lymon, Foley, Sr., G, 5-6

Amiyah Rollins, Dothan, Jr., G-F, 5-10

Third Team

Syriah Daniels, Auburn, Fr., G, 6-0

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville, Fr., G, 5-9

Camille Jenkins, Gadsden City, Sr., G, 5-5

Kennedy Langham, Sparkman, So., G, 5-7

T'Keyah Weatherly, Theodore, Jr., G, 5-9

Honorable Mention

Jaida Gosha, Enterprise, Jr., F, 5-10

Alexis Hudgens, Dothan, Sr., G-F, 5-8

Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City, 7th, G, 5-8

Coach of the Year

Tonya Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville

------

CLASS 6A GIRLS

First Team

Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, Jr., G, 5-8

Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, Sr., G, 5-8

Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, Sr., F, 6-2

Samiya Steele, Hazel Green, Jr., G, 5-7

Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 5-3

Second Team

Caroline Bachus, Athens, Jr., F, 6-2

Maddison Dowling, Gulf Shores, Jr., F, 5-10

Bre'Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-1

Kaleah Taylor, Oxford, Jr., G, 5-4

Grace Watson, Hazel Green, Sr., F, 6-0

Third Team

Mya Barnes, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-1

Ellen Fleming, Chelsea, Sr., G, 5-11

Laci Gogan, Pelham, So., G, 5-8

Zahria Hoskey, Eufaula, Jr., G, 5-7

Libby Privett, Madison Academy, Jr., G, 5-8

Honorable Mention

Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle, Sr., F, 5-11

Skye Harris, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., G-F, 5-11

Bellah Machen, Mortimer Jordan, Jr., G, 5-8

XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford, Fr., G, 5-7

Coach of the Year

Adria Harris, Carver-Montgomery

------

CLASS 5A GIRLS

First Team

Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield, Jr., G, 6-0

Saniah Parker, Mae Jemison, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, Sr., F, 6-0

Sadie Thompson, Lawrence Co., Sr., G, 5-6

Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, Sr., G, 5-7

Second Team

Renijah Brown, Marbury, Sr., G, 5-6

Makala Hobdy, Charles Henderson, So., G, 5-5

Dorsey Parker, UMS-Wright, Jr., C, 6-1

Lexi Shadix, West Point, Sr., F, 6-0

Kylera Warren, Central-Tuscaloosa, So., C, 6-6

Third Team

Maya Cunningham, Pleasant Grove, Sr., F, 5-9

Aeraeonna Manuel, Selma, Sr., F, 5-11

Destinee Nelson, Carver-Birmingham, So., G, 5-8

Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, Jr., G, 5-7

Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville, So., G, 5-8

Honorable Mention

Shakyiah Clark, Wenonah, Sr., G, 5-4

Kalyx Cole, LeFlore, Sr., G, 5-6

Kristian Jackson, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-6

Ella Vallas, St. Paul's, So., G, 6-2

Coach of the Year

Jarvis Wilson, Carver-Birmingham

------

CLASS 4A GIRLS

First Team

Allasha Dudley, Anniston, Sr., G, 5-6

Brooke Jones, Rogers, Sr., F, 5-7

Naomi Jones, Jackson, So., C, 6-3

Janiya Labyzon, Vigor, Jr., F, 5-9

Jenna Walker, Priceville, Sr., G, 5-8

Second Team

Asia Barclay, Anniston, Sr., F, 6-1

Madie Krieger, Rogers, Jr., G, 5-6

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope, Fr., G, 5-10

Baylor Phillips, Oneonta, So., G, 5-8

Chloe Siegel, Deshler, So., G, 5-7

Third Team

Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton, Fr., G, 5-8

Zharia Hubbard, Dora, Sr., F-C, 6-0

Madison Johnson, Geneva, So., G, 5-10

Karlee Perry, Cherokee Co., Sr., G, 5-4

Grace Rittenhouse, Handley, Sr., F, 5-10

Honorable Mention

Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, Sr., G, 6-0

Cassidy Campbell, Hanceville, Sr., G, 5-8

Rudi Derrick, Good Hope, So., G, 5-6

ShaDonya Johnson, Williamson, So., C, 6-0

Coach of the Year

Blake Prestage, Rogers

------

CLASS 3A GIRLS

First Team

Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, Jr., G, 5-8

Chloe Johnson, Montgomery Academy, Jr., G, 5-7

Kenadie Lee, Sylvania, Sr., G, 5-6

Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, So., G, 5-8

Emma Kate Tittle, Winfield, Jr., G, 5-7

Second Team

Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, Sr., G, 5-6

Vanessa Samuel, T.R. Miller, Sr., G, 5-4

Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., So., C, 6-0

CoCo Thomas, Prattville Christian, So., F, 5-11

Tori Vice, Ohatchee, Sr., G, 5-9

Third Team

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, So., F, 5-10

Haley Homesley, Weaver, Sr., F, 5-10

Adriana Jones, Greensboro, Jr., G, 5-6

Leighton Robertson, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Tyla Tatum, Collinsville, So., G, 5-9

Honorable Mention

Madi Caddell, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 5-6

Kaylie Davenport, Flomaton, Sr., G, 5-6

Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian, So., C, 6-1

Vanessa Stoudemire, Opp, So., G, 5-9

Coach of the Year

Kyle Finch, Sylvania

------

CLASS 2A GIRLS

First Team

Ace Austin, Spring Garden, 8th, G, 5-5

Molly Heard, Pisgah, Jr., G-F, 5-11

Kamie Kirk, Hatton, Sr., C, 6-0

Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co., Sr., C-F-G, 6-3

Toni West, Cold Springs, Sr., G, 5-7

Second Team

Ahniya Foster, Midfield, Sr., F, 5-10

Feliah Greer, LaFayette, Sr., F, 5-9

Makenna Long, G.W. Long, Jr., G, 5-8

Whitney Novak, St. Luke's, Sr., F, 5-11

Kallie Tinker, Pisgah, So., G, 5-3

Third Team

Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's, Jr., G, 5-8

Josie Harville, Hatton, Sr., G, 5-7

Lanie Henderson, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 5-9

Raven McCain, B.B. Comer, Sr., G, 5-9

Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, Jr., G-F, 5-10

Honorable Mention

Jaylyn Baker, Elba, Sr., F, 5-10

Breanna Glaze, Lanett, Jr., G, 6-2

Khashya Richardson, Luverne, So., G, 5-5

Reagan Taylor, Horseshoe Bend, Fr., G, 5-7

Coach of the Year

Carey Ellison, Pisgah

------

CLASS 1A GIRLS

First Team

Sharae Coleman, Florala, Jr., G, 5-6

Serenity Metcalfe, Marion Co., 8th, G, 5-5

Gabby Perkins, Brantley, Sr., F, 6-0

Gracie Stucky, Skyline, Sr., G, 5-6

Timya Thurman, Linden, So., C, 6-6

Second Team

Erin Culp, Marion Co., Jr., F, 5-9

Tenasia Gordon, Georgiana, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Kinley Johnson, Samson, Sr., G, 5-4

Bella Millirons, Coosa Christian, So., G, 5-8

Gracie Rowell, Skyline, Fr., G, 5-7

Third Team

Kya Brown, Winterboro, So., G, 5-7

Alaysia Burns, Linden, Jr., G, 5-7

Brooke Hill, Berry, Sr., G, 5-8

Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, Jr., G, 5-6

Victoria O'Neill, Donoho, Sr., G, 5-3

Honorable Mention

Chloe Davidson, Coosa Christian, Sr., F, 5-8

Brantley Edberg, Samson, Fr., G, 5-5

Kendall Lacoste, University Charter, So., G, 5-6

Tayla Murph, Loachapoka, So., G, 5-4

Coach of the Year

Scott Veal, Marion Co.

------

AISA GIRLS

First Team

Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy, Sr., G, 5-7

Mya Brooks, Glenwood, Sr., F, 5-11

Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood, Jr., G, 5-5

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, So., G, 6-0

Willesha Lang, Tuscaloosa Academy, So., G, 5-4

Second Team

Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, Jr., G, 5-7

Megan Chapman, Southern Academy, Sr., G, 5-8

Amiyah Govan, Abbeville Christian, Jr., F, 5-9

Zaria Johnson, Evangel Christian, Jr., C, 6-4

Sarah Murph, Lakeside, Sr., F, 5-11

Third Team

Bailey Brown, Morgan Academy, So., G, 5-4

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, Fr., G, 5-6

Grace Compton, Clarke Prep, Sr., G, 5-7

Molly Powell, Lowndes Academy, So., G, 5-7

Lauren Richmond, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., F, 5-8

Honorable Mention

McKenzie Deason, Sparta, Sr., G, 5-6

Patricia Peoples, Meadowview, Sr., C, 6-2

Mackie Ross, Macon-East, Jr., F, 5-7

Amity White, Pike Liberal Arts, So., G, 5-5

Coach of the Year

Chris George, Clarke Prep