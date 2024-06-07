State Games athletes have busy weekend schedule

Jun. 7—The State Games of Mississippi are in full swing with a variety of competitions held this weekend in Meridian and throughout the state.

Young archers will test their skills with a bow Saturday at the Youth AIMS Archery competition at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. Across town, the State Games PCC/Pistol Competition is also set for Saturday at Battlefield Shooting Club in Collinsville.

Athletes will also be competing at Northeast Tennis Center as State Games holds its junior tennis competition this weekend. Matchups began Friday and are scheduled through Sunday.

Sunday will also see competitive shooters return to Battlefield Shooting Club. This time, however, they will be competing in the State Games 2 Gun Competition.

Outside of Lauderdale County, Hattiesburg's Alley Cats is set to host competitive axe throwing and Choctaw Central High School will wrap up four days of stickball competition Saturday. State Games Fencing is also scheduled for this weekend running Saturday and Sunday at Oxford Fencing Club in Oxford.

Next week will see Meridian Community College hosting the State Games All Star Baseball Tournament with play beginning Monday and running through Thursday.

For more information about the State Games of Mississippi, how to register to compete or sign up to volunteer, visit stategamesofms.org.

