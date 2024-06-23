In-state four-star RB Jabree Wallace-Coleman commits to Penn State

Penn State saw one running back commitment flip from the Nittany Lions to Auburn last week, but that spot in the Class of 2025 has already been filled by another running back recruit. Jabree Wallace-Coleman, from Philadelphia’s Imhotep Institute, committed to Penn State on Saturday evening.

Wallace-Coleman, a 6′-0″, 205-lb running back, committed to the Nittany Lions following his official visit to the campus this weekend. The visit with Penn State followed official visits to Michigan State and North Carolina last week. Wallace-Coleman visited Penn State for a Junior Day event in late January and was offered by James Franklin and his staff back in December 2021. Penn State was among the first handful of offers to be extended to the Philadelphia recruit, and the first Big Ten program in the mix.

Wallace-Coleman previously had been committed to Georgia but he backed off that early commitment in December 2023. Once Georgia was seemingly off the table, Penn State became a trendy pick for his commitment, although North Carolina and Michigan State were the other top contenders, with the Tar Heels likely being the more viable threat to the Nittany Lions.

Wallace-Coleman’s commitment days after watching Alvin Henderson, an Alabama native, flip his commitment from Penn State to Auburn. Wallace-Coleman is rated as a four-star recruit by On3, Rivals, and ESPN, but just three stars by 247Sports. The 247Sports composite rankings does have Wallace-Coleman rated as a four-star player, however. Wallace-Coleman is one of Pennsylvania’s top 10 players overall in the Class of 2025. Penn State also has commitments in the Class of 2025 from running backs Kiandrea Barker and Tiqwai Hayes.

Penn State has been working to keep a pipeline open at Imhotep Institute. Penn State already has Keon Wylie, Kenneth Woseley, and Tyseer Denmark in the program. Penn State is hoping to be able to flip another one of Wallace-Coleman’s teammates, edge rusher Zahir Mathis. Mathis, a four-star edge rusher, is currently committed to Ohio State but did reportedly visit Penn State this weekend.

Here is an updated look at Penn State’s Class of 2025.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X, Facebook, and Threads.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire