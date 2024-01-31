All-State football banquet honors Delaware's top coaches, players, officials

DOVER – Two state champions and a state runner-up were revealed as Delaware’s high school football coaches of the year at the annual DIFCA All-State banquet on Monday night at the Modern Maturity Center.

Tatnall’s Brendon Ireton, who guided the Hornets to a 12-1 season and the school’s first DIAA football championship, was named the Class 1A Coach of the Year.

Caravel’s John Reed, who led the state’s only undefeated team (13-0) and helped the Buccaneers to their first state title since 2012, was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year.

Fresh off the water bucket dunk, Tatnall head coach Brendon Ireton celebrates the team's DIAA Class 1A football championship following a 26-7 win over Charter of Wilmington on Dec. 2. Ireton has been named Delaware's Class 1A Coach of the Year.

Cape Henlopen’s Mike Frederick, who guided the Vikings to a 9-4 season, was named the Class 3A Coach of the Year. Cape upset third-seeded Dover and second-seeded Sussex Central for the school’s first football playoff wins since 1984, before falling to No. 1 Salesianum in the 3A championship game.

Many other awards were presented. Here is a rundown:

Special recognition

∎ To Terry Handy, who has officiated Delaware high school football games as part of the Delmarva Football Officials Association for 18 seasons.

∎ To John Patterson, who has officiated with the Northern Delaware Football Officials Association for 48 years.

∎ To Lou Copio, who has served as an assistant coach at Lake Forest for 23 years.

∎ To St. Georges coach John Wilson, who has served as president of the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association for 10 years.

St. Georges coach John Wilson received a special recognition award for serving 10 years as president of the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association.

∎ To Woodbridge coach Marvin Dooley, who earned his 100th career victory this season.

Ed Brown Assistant Coach of the Year

∎ To Delmar’s Mike Dorsey, who has been an assistant coach with the Wildcats for 41 seasons.

Players of the Year

∎ Class 1A Offensive – Rahshan LaMons, Tatnall.

∎ Class 1A Defensive – Rashad Hopkins, Indian River.

∎ Class 1A Lineman – Roman Maddox, Seaford.

∎ Class 2A Offensive – Jordan Miller, Caravel.

Caravel running back Jordan Miller was recognized as the Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year.

∎ Class 2A Defensive – James Steel, Caravel.

∎ Class 2A Lineman – Jack Dellose, Archmere.

∎ Class 3A Offensive – B.J. Alleyne, Salesianum.

∎ Class 3A Defensive – Tristen Graham, Middletown.

∎ Class 3A Lineman – Mike Stevenson, Dover.

The first-team All-State players from all three classes were also recognized, along with sportsmanship award winners from each team.

Blue-Gold coaches

The coaching staffs for the 68th annual DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star football game have been finalized.

Marvin Dooley of Woodbridge will serve as head coach of the Gold team, while John Reed of Caravel will be head coach of the Blue team.

The game, which benefits the Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens with intellectual disabilities, will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21 at Delaware Stadium.

Marvin Dooley of Woodbridge will serve as head coach of the Gold team in the 68th annual Blue-Gold All-Star football game on June 21.

Dooley will be assisted by Dom Trotta, J.D. Messick and Brandon Dooley of Woodbridge, Eston Ennis from Sussex Tech and Patrick Moffitt from St. Andrew’s.

Reed will be assisted by Dave Willard, Matt Rice and John Smith from Caravel, Rahsaan Matthews from Howard and John Bellace from Archmere.

The game features 72 of the state’s top senior football players – including at least one from each of Delaware’s 46 high school teams.

Cheerleaders, band members and student ambassadors from around the state also participate. Proceeds from the game and other DFRC fundraising events have helped the organization distribute more than $6.4 million to benefit Delawareans with intellectual disabilities since 1956.

