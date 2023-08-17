State of Florida Recruiting: Exclusive statewide high school football coverage

The 2023 high school football season is underway across the Sunshine State!

The USA Today Florida Network provides one-of-a-kind coverage of the best in Florida high school football led by lead statewide recruiting reporter Jon Santucci while tapping knowledge and resources in more than a dozen local publications.

Catch up on all of the biggest transfers, recruits and news from our preseason coverage and watch this page for links to the best Florida high school coverage.

Football players take part in practice at Estero High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Scouting the state

Key new hires: Lakeland, Homestead among state powers with new head coaches

Breakthrough: 5 playoff teams poised to be state contenders in 2023

Preseason coverage

Georgia RB commit Chauncey Bowens runs drills with encouragement from his coach on Benjamin’s second day of fall camp.

USA Today Top 100: Who are the top rising senior football recruits in Florida?

Ultimate season pass: How to see the best high school football teams and recruits

Florida vs. USA: Top 10 prep football games vs. out-of-state opponents in 2023

State of Florida Recruiting H.Q.

Aug. 9: Chris Boyle breaks down UCF's recruiting success

June 28: Tovani Mizell, Jason Patterson

June 20: Adam Kissayi, Emilee Smarr

June 7: Joseph Ionata, Joshua Raymond, James Randle

May 24: Larry Blustein, Brian Smith

Offseason recruiting coverage

Florida State commit Charles Lester III poses with head coach Mike Norvell during his official visit in June 2023.

Recruiting watch: What colleges did the best job recruiting Florida in July?

Recruiting watch: Who did the best job recruiting Florida in June?

7v7 state championship: Which players shined in offseason competition

